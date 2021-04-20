Spiritfarer Sells Half A Million—Free Update Out Today

Cozy adventure title Spiritfarer sails past 500,000 copies sold and intends to celebrate with the Lily Update, a free update for the game available now for all platforms.

Developer Thunderlotus announced today via an update on their website that the “cozy management game about dying” has reached the impressive sales goal of half a million units since its launch in August of 2020.

Along with this exciting news comes the reveal of the first of three upcoming updates for Spiritfarer, the Lily Update, introducing the newest character who adds depth and detail to the main character Stella’s story. Along with this story DLC comes improvements to local co-op and several bug fixes.

This update comes following fan feedback asking to know more about Stella and her background, with Creative Director Nicolas Guérin saying, “We wanted to keep the Lily Update small, to address the single most common feedback we’ve received from players since launch: fans want to know more about Stella and what, ultimately, her quest is about. It’s the emotional core of the game, so we wanted to get it right; Lily offers a sweet and personal window onto who Stella is, and we hope the players like what we’ve done with this update.”

For those who haven’t taken the plunge, Spiritfarer is a management-adventure title in which the main character, Stella, helps animal companions reach the afterlife. Between farming, mining, harvesting, cooking, and crafting, you’ll have your hands full while building your humongous houseboat. Spiritfarer is available now on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG.

There has been a major focus on indie titles as of late, with Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation each highlighting several upcoming indie titles in events in the last month.

Indies are love. Indies are life.