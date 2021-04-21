Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake in the Works!

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier let out a little glimmer of hope for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic fans regarding a remake currently in the works by Aspyr.

When talking about the nature of breaking news and revealing games in development, @jasonschreier sheds more light on a remake of Knights of the Old Republic currently in development…https://t.co/8ufeAWH3RB pic.twitter.com/VP3u2tzXK2 — MinnMax (@MinnMaxShow) April 20, 2021

MinnMax posted a video interview over an hour long on YouTube speaking to the reporter where they touched a bit on what could be to come, “This is public at this point, I’ve basically confirmed that Aspyr — which is the company that has ported a bunch of KOTOR games is working on [the remake]”. He also made note that though Aspyr has released Star Wars Republic Commando ports for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 earlier this year, KOTOR is looking to be more of a remake.

KOTOR is an MMORPG that has stood the test of time for players new and old. It has been ported to Android — by Aspyr — and people are still dropping new reviews to the game 18 years after its original release. If the old version still has this much power over its fans, a remake could mean major things for Aspyr.

There are some fans concerned that Star Wars now being associated with Disney could cause some unwanted changes in the lore of Knights of the Old Republic, but since no real information has been released regarding the remake or writing, it’s all just speculation at this point.

They can't just get my hopes up like this. I would say that not only is it the best SW game, but the best SW property. Yes, I like KotOR better than every SW movie. Put together. — J7oe (@JMO_1988) April 20, 2021

The teen rated game still remains a fan favourite among the gaming and Star Wars community. Pro World of Warcraft player and eSports personality Isaac Cummings Bentley posted on Twitter about the remake rumours, and he is no stranger to MMOs. His enthusiasm stresses how big this game could be for the gaming community, “KOTOR is still the single best Star Wars game of all time. I AM SO HYPED!”

Though rumours of a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake have been making their rounds since last year, this time we have confirmation on video, and a little bit of information surrounding who it could be coming from. With experience with the KOTOR ports to mobile, Aspyr seems like the right call.