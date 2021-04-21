Roku Unveils ‘Roku Originals’ Brand After its Quibi Acquisition

Following Roku’s acquisition of streaming platform, Quibi the company has announced that it will be rebranding Quibi’s library of content to ‘Roku Originals’.

The name won’t be just a rebrand for Quibi content but going forward will be the future name of original programming for the Roku Channel. More details on the launch of Roku Originals will be revealed sometime in May. Back in January, Roku announced that it had acquired Quibi and its library of content, according to the Wall Street Journal the acquisition was priced at well below $100 million. The service originally raised $1.75 billion from investors, so a real loss in investment.

It’s an understatement to say that Quibi had a rocking start when it launched a little more than a year ago – during a pandemic. The service was shut down after not even eight full months after the pandemic affected its business which includes falling short of its subscriber projections.

The launch of Roku Originals will include more than 75 Roku Originals that feature Hollywood’s biggest name including Anna Kendrick, Liam Hemsworth, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, and Dwayne Johnson. The reintroduction of Quibi content under the new brand to the Roku Channel could include unreleased content like Peter Farrelly’s dark comedy, The Now and Steven Spielberg’s After Dark.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this award-winning and diverse portfolio of entertainment under the Roku Originals brand – it’s relevant, fun and thought-provoking TV that has something for everyone,” Roku Vice President of Engagement Growth Marketing, Sweta Patel. “The Roku Channel is the place for incredible, free programming and we are excited to bring this premium content to the biggest screen in the home.”

Roku Originals will be available at no cost on top of the platform’s other free ad-supported offerings in its lineup which include 25,000 free movies and programs.