Seagate Adds Two New Drives to Gaming Line-up

Seagate announced two new drives to their gaming line-up today, the FireCuda Gaming Hard Drive and the FireCuda Gaming Hub.

The company thrives on meeting user’s needs with faster, bigger storage for gaming PCs. They know what gamers want and aim to bring their builds to the next level. “PC gamers have different needs. Whether it’s a boot drive to run your games or a secondary drive for mass storage and streaming, our solutions help PC gamers push their builds and upgrades to the next level.”

Both of the new releases are external HDD solutions that promise high-performance, mass capacity without sacrificing style. They each include three-years of Rescue Data Recovery Services and a one-year limited warranty, further proving Seagate cares about their users and wants to ensure they have peace of mind.

The new FireCuda Gaming Hard Drive is available in 1TB for $79.99, 2TB for $109.99, and 5TB for $179.99. It features customizable RGB LED lighting accessable through Seagate’s Toolkit software. And what would lighting be if it didn’t also feature Razer Chroma RGB compatibility? The drive is lightweight and designed with USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection for universal compatibility and quick transfer speeds. The Fire Cuda is USB bus-powered, the perfect option for laptop gamers and players on the go.

The FireCuda Gaming Hub is an offering that holds a massive 8TB of data for $219.99 or 16TB for $399.99. With dual front-facing USB-C and USB-A ports, gamers are able to connect and power their gaming devices all in one place. In addition, it features the same customization options and USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection as the FireCuda Hard Drive.

Seagate has been a global technology leader for more than 40 years and has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity. They know what they’re doing when it comes to data storage and with shipments starting this month for Seagate’s FireCuda Gaming Hard Drive and the FireCuda Gaming Hub, you’ll want to get on board fast.