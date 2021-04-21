Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Set Photos confirms Knuckles

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie just started filming and the CGI character’s stand-in props confirm Knuckles the Echidna will play a part in the 2022 movie.

The set photos were taken by Twitter user, pursuit23 – acquired by Just Jared – mostly show off actors, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter performing their action scenes. The most notable photo from the Fort Langley, British Columbia set was the film crew adjusting the stand-in prop of Sonic, Tails and Knuckles, which shows off his height compared to Sonic and Tails.

The Sonic the Hedgehog sequel was officially announced back in February in a 10-second teaser trailer which confirmed Tails would be in the movie. The movie is set to release on April 8th, 2022 and seemingly will follow the original movie’s box office success.

The original 2020 movie accumulated $146 million USD domestically and $306 million USD internationally in a pre-COVID-19 lockdown world. When the lockdown did hit it forced Paramount to release the film’s VOD sooner than I had in mind.

The movie quickly goes through Sonic‘s origin story and sees the chilli-dog-loving hedgehog arriving on Earth in Green Hills, Montana. Sonic teams up with local Sheriff, Tom Wachowski (played by James Marsden) as he helps the hedgehog escapes the US Department of Defense and Doctor Robotnik (played by Jim Carrey). The movie ended in a way that heavily suggested Tails would find his way to Earth in search of the titular character but now looks like Knuckles will make his way to Earth too.

The inclusion of Knuckles came out of the left-field because it was assumed each movie – if a trilogy is planned or not – would be adapted from the three original 2D Sonic games. Knuckles didn’t make his debut in the series until Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on the Sega Genesis so I guess Paramount is looking to adapt Sonic the Hedgehog 2/3 in one movie. We’ll see how it pans out when Sonic the Hedgehog 2 releases next year.