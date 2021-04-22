Just Die Already Gets A Confirmed Release Date In May

Everyone’s favourite ‘old people mayhem sandbox’ game Just Die Already has officially been given a release date in May and will be coming to all consoles and PC.

Developer DoubleMoose and publisher Curve Digital have announced that Just Die Already, the game where you compete with all your limbs for a coveted spot in a retirement home will be releasing on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC on May 20, 2021. You can watch the latest trailer for Just Die Already here:

Interestingly, the game is another game from the mind of DoubleMoose co-founder and designer of Goat Simulator Armin Ibrisagic. After Frank and his fellow seniors are kicked out of their retirement home, they now have to win their spots back through a series of insane challenges that may or may not result in a loss of limbs or life.

You’ll be able to play Just Die Already solo or through four player co-op that will be fully cross-platform, so no matter where your friends are playing you can all compete for a coveted place in a retirement home. From the look of the trailer, Just Die Already is potentially the next hit comedy game with its insane antics and geriatric chaos.

Speaking of the upcoming release, Armin Ibrisagic said “Just Die Already might be a fictional tale of OAP’s competing for spots in retirement homes, but given the folks in those homes have food & drink, company, and – most importantly – haircuts on tap, I’m starting to think I should join them. Seriously, after a year of COVID-dodging, there’s not a single person in a retirement home who doesn’t look younger and fresher than anyone at DoubleMoose. At least we can now take on the comparatively sprightly forms of Just Die Already‘s cast of characters when the game launches on May 20″.

Just Die Already officially launches on all platforms on May 20, 2021 and you can pre-order it now from Steam and The Epic Game Store here.