Terrible Warriors: Under Hill By Water, Part 1

For our first actual play adventure in over a year we’ve settled on playing a game that’s all about having no adventures, thank you very much.

Under Hill By Water, by Josh McCrowell, is a game all about playing halflings in a small village who just want to live their lives in quiet and peace.

In our first episode we find out who our halfling characters will be, name the village and it’s tavern, and populate the map with all manner of NPCs, meeting halls, and a guild.



Welcome to Under-Moot.

Special thanks to Sean Horbatiuk, Velvet Duke, and Jo Drummond for joining Justin at the virtual table to explore this strangely endearing game.

Music is licensed through Epidemic Sound

