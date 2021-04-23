New Pokémon Snap Gets “Sounds of Nature” Trailer Ahead of Launch

Nintendo has released a “Sounds of nature in the Lental region” trailer for New Pokémon Snap, showing a 60-second clip from the game focused on the soothing sounds the various Pokémon will make around you.

During the trailer, we get a sneak peek at some Bouffalant mooing across a pasture, while other cute little critters go running to and fro around you, setting up a zen-like experience for those looking to pick it up.

Other Pokémon seen in the short trailer include a Pichu and Grookey playing, some bug-type Pokémon whizzing about, and a napping Dodrio enjoying the afternoon shade. Additionally, a squeaking Bidoof makes a short appearance for those interested.

Following its 20-year-hiatus, Pokémon Snap finally returns to Nintendo hardware with a beautiful-looking sequel in New Pokémon Snap, coming April 30th to the Nintendo Switch.

The new on-rails shooter will mimic several of the mechanics seen in the original Pokémon Snap, with picture-taking being your main objective, and utilization of items to manipulate the behavior of the Pokémon running around you. Also, a printer with the ability to pair up to your Nintendo Switch was recently announced, meaning you’ll be able to invoke those Game Boy Camera vibes with your top-notch shots from New Pokémon Snap.

The new goal in New Pokémon Snap is the investigation of the Illumina phenomenon, detailed below:

Travel to the islands that make up the Lental region. In this region, some of the Pokémon and vegetation will appear to have a special glow. Research these Pokémon alongside Professor Mirror as you explore dense jungles, vast deserts, and more! Your observations of Pokémon thriving in the wild may help unravel the truth behind the Illumina phenomenon. The Pokémon pictures you take will be used to build your very own Pokémon Photodex!