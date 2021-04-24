The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Finale Hints a Follow-up

Yesterday Disney aired the finale to its second MCU Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. — Some spoilers ahead.

The series completed the story they set out to tell through its six-episode story arc — Sam Wilson’s journey to becoming the next Captain America. The season made sure not to tie up all the loose ends, not like Marvel’s previous series, WandaVision, that implied there was no chance at a second season. Marvel and Disney+ had planned for WandaVision to lead into Doctor Strange’s second movie, Multiverse of Madness, and it looks like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could be leading to another season of its own with the teased title, Captain America and the Winter Soldier.

The only question is, what’s next for Sam and Bucky? Right now there is no official plan for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to continue in an official capacity as a Disney+ series. Looking into Marvel’s schedule of Phase 4 movies and Disney+ series, there really is not a lot of room for a Sam and Bucky story at this point in time.

When discussing season 2 of the Sam and Bucky show, Marvel Studios boss, Kevin Feige sounded a little optimistic about the idea compared to the idea of WandaVision Season 2. For Feige, he approaches the future season of a Disney+ series the same way Marvel Studios approaches sequels for the MCU films.

“It’s a funny question and it’s one that we obviously get asked much more in television because people expect it to be like what people know before. We really did approach it like we do the movies: We better make this great, because we won’t be able to do another one,” Feige said back in March during a virtual press conference. “If we were able to do another one, there’s certainly ideas.”

If there was to be another season, it could be a like a brand-new series or movie for Marvel Studios. Teasing the name Captain America and the Winter Soldier opens doors for the series, and we as fans have to wait and see what could come of it.

It was reported by The Hollywood Reporter that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner, Malcolm Spellman is co-writing a Captain America 4 script, which implies that this is where the story is most likely to take us. With the show, Marvel was able to tell the story in six episodes giving writers the time to tell the story right. Their decision paid off and the show was able to explore Sam’s struggles with taking on Cap’s shield, especially how he handled his fears around how the world might react to a black Captain America.

This could be exciting for fans, as the Captain America films have been the most consistently praised of the MCU., especially compared to the Iron Man or Thor trilogies. It remains to be seen what a fourth Captain America movie looks like, but speculation is buzzing surrounding a Chris Evans return, Sharon Carter’s new storyline or Danny Ramirez’s character suiting up with his own set of Falcon wings. Plus whatever is going on with Madame Hydra and John Walker’s new budding relationship.

Loki is next up on the docket for Marvel and Disney+ with a June 11 release date. With the success of Wandavision and now Captain America and the Winter Soldier, we can only assume Loki will see record viewers as well.