Pokémon Sword and Shield Players Get Free Code

Nintendo Switch players of the popular Pokémon Sword and Shield have been gifted a new code by the company this week.

The code has been released for its ‘Weakness Policy’. To claim it you need to start up Pokémon Sword and Shield, press X to get into the game’s main menu, head to Mystery Gift, and then Get Via Internet. The code is WPF1NALSPC3 and here is what it’s for: “When held by a Pokémon, it raises the Pokémon’s Attack and Sp. Attack stats by two stages whenever it is hit by a move that is Super Effective”.

Hurry fast, as the code is only available until April 26, that’s Monday! You can find a little more about the Weakness Policy here. Some fans are already complaining about the free item, claiming it’s something you can obtain easily in game already. But hey, free is free, right?

This little treat comeS out just in time to see Nintendo release New Pokémon Snap on April 30, 2021. The company seems to put efforts, even small ones, into all its games, even when nearing the launch of something big!

