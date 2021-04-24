Another month, another group of movies and TV shows on their way out. From the Batman franchise to Saving Private Ryan—What’s Leaving Netflix in May 2021?

Notable titles leaving the streaming platform in May 2021 include the Batman films Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, award-winning war films Saving Private Ryan and Platoon, and the documentary Blackfish. Additionally, the TV series Sherlock will be exiting the platform along with The Magic School Bus.

The full list of entertainment leaving Netflix in May 2021 includes:

May 1st:

17 Again (2009)

A.M.I. (2019)

Atomic Puppet (1 Season)

Batman Begins (2005)

Blackfish (2013)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Den of Thieves (2018)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Euphoria (2018)

How to Be a Latin Lover (2017)

I Am Legend (2007)

Japanese Style Originator (1 Season)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Kingdom (Seasons 1-3)

Knock Knock (2015)

Mud (2012)

Mystery Men (1999)

Palm Trees in the Snow (2015)

Platoon (1986)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Snowpiercer (2013)

The Art of War (2000)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell (2018)

Two Graves (2018)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Waiting (2015)

Waterworld (1995)

Saving Private Ryan

May 2nd:

Hamza’s Suitcase (2017)

Hoarders (Season 10) – being replaced with Hoarders season 11

May 3rd:

Scales: Mermaids Are Real (2017)

May 4th:

Like Arrows (2018)

No estoy loca (2018)

War Horse (2011)

May 5th:

The Little Prince (2015)

The Runner (2015)

May 6th:

Hangman (2017)

May 7th:

City of God: 10 Years Later (2013)

Lockout (2012)

P. King Duckling (1 Season)

Prince Jai Aur Dumdaar Viru (1 Season)

May 8th:

House at the End of the Street (2012)

The Chosen Ones (2015)

House at the End of the Street

May 9th:

Antar: Son of Shadad (2017)

Lion’s Heart (2013)

Regatta (2015)

Tattah (2013)

The Bulbul’s Nest, aka Ush El Bulbul (2013)

May 10th:

Bheemayan (2018)

Chhota Bheem Aur Kaala Yodha (2018)

Chhota Bheem Ka Romani Adventure (2018)

Chhota Bheem Ka Troll Se Takkar (2018)

May 11th:

Ha Unlimited (Seasons 1-2)

Quartet (2012)

The Beginning of Life: The Series (2016)

May 12th:

Love is Blind (2019)

May 13th:

Scandal in Sorrento (1955)

The Sign of Venus (1955)

May 15th:

BBC’s Sherlock (Season 1-4)

Learning Time with Timmy (Season 1)

Monster Math Squad (Seasons 1-2)

Twirlywoos (Seasons 1-2)

BBC’s Sherlock

May 17th:

Disney’s Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast (2014)

May 18th:

Trumbo (2015)

May 19th:

The Magic School Bus (Seasons 1-4)

May 30th:

ABC’s American Crime Story (Seasons 1-3)

My Week with Marilyn (2011)

The One I Love (2014)

Looking ahead to what we will be seeing coming to Netflix for the month of May, subscribers can look forward to the next season of Master of None, the return of the Back to the Future trilogy, as well as the Resident Evil films—Afterlife and Extinction.