What’s Leaving Netflix in May 2021?

Notable titles leaving the streaming platform in May 2021 include the Batman films Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, award-winning war films Saving Private Ryan and Platoon, and the documentary Blackfish. Additionally, the TV series Sherlock will be exiting the platform along with The Magic School Bus.
The full list of entertainment leaving Netflix in May 2021 includes:
Looking ahead to what we will be seeing coming to Netflix for the month of May, subscribers can look forward to the next season of Master of None, the return of the Back to the Future trilogy, as well as the Resident Evil films—Afterlife and Extinction.