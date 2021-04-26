93rd Academy Awards Oscar Winners Full List

The winners and nominees of each category
    Apr 26, 2021
Here’s the full list of all the winners from last night’s 93rd Academy Awards.

The 2021 Oscar’s were bound to be a little strange this year—and while there were many things about this year’s Oscar’s that were different from previous years, thanks to the current world situation, there were a few that stayed exactly the same. There were people in extravagant gowns and suits, most of us watched from our homes in pajamas (or at least I did), and a few walked away with an award. Here’s a full list of all those winners from the 93rd Academy Awards

Best Sound

  • Sound of Metal (Winner)
  • Greyhound
  • Mank
  • Soul
  • News of the World

Best Short Documentary

  • Colette (Winner)
  • A Concerto Is a Conversation
  • A Love Sony For Latasha
  • Do Not Split
  • Hunger Ward

Best Animated Short Film

  • If Anything Happens I Love You (Winner)
  • Yes-People
  • Burrow
  • Genius Loci
  • Opera

Best Production Design

  • Mank (Winner)
  • Tenet
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • The Father
  • News of the World

Best Film Editing

Best Costume Design

  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Winner)
  • Pinocchio
  • Mank
  • Emma.
  • Mulan

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Winner)
  • Pinocchio
  • Mank
  • Emma.
  • Hillbilliy Elergy

Best Cinematography

  • Mank (Winner)
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Nomadland
  • News of the World

Best Visual Effects

  • Tenet (Winner)
  • The Midnight Sky
  • The One and Only Ivan
  • Love and Monsters
  • Mulan

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • The Father (Winner)
  • One Night In Miami…
  • The White Tiger
  • Nomadland
  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Original Screenplay

  • Promising Young Woman (Winner)
  • Sound of Metal
  • Minari
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Live Action/Short Film

  • Two Distant Strangers (Winner)
  • White Eye
  • Feeling Through
  • The Present
  • The Letter Room

Best Original Score

  • Soul (Winner)
  • Da 5 Bloods
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • News of the World

Best Documentary Feature

  • My Octopus Teacher (Winner)
  • The Mole Agent
  • Collective
  • Crip Camp
  • Time

Best Animated Feature

  • Soul (Winner)
  • Wolfwalkers
  • Onward
  • Farmageddon: A Shaun the Sheep Movie
  • Over the Moon

Best Supporting Actor

  • Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Winner)
  • Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
  • Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami…

Best Director

  • Chloé Zhao Nomadland (Winner)
  • Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round
  • David Fincher – Mank
  • Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
  • Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Best International Feature Film

  • Another Round (Winner)
  • The Man Who Sold His Skin
  • Collective
  • Quo Vadis, Aida?
  • Better Days

Best Supporting Actress

  • Youn Yuh-jung – Minari (Winner)
  • Amanda Seyfried – Mank
  • Olivia Coleman – The Father
  • Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elergy

Best Original Song

  • Fight for You by H.E.R – Judas and the Black Messiah (Winner)
  • Hear My Voice by Celeste and Daniel Pemberton – The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Husavik (My Hometown) by Molly Sanden – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
  • Speak Now by Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night In Miami...
  • lo si (Seen) by Laura Pausini and Diane Warren – The Life Ahead

Best Actress

  • Frances McDormand – Nomadland (Winner)
  • Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
  • Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
  • Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
  • Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Actor

  • Anthony Hopkins – The Father (Winner)
  • Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
  • Steven Yuen – Minari
  • Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Gary Oldman – Mank

Best Picture

  • Nomadland (Winner)
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Father
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Judas and the Black Messiah

Unlike previous years, the awards this year didn’t involve one particular film sweeping the awards. Nomadland won the most awards comparative its nominations, winning three of the six categories it was nominated in, including Best Picture.

