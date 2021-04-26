93rd Academy Awards Oscar Winners Full List

Here’s the full list of all the winners from last night’s 93rd Academy Awards.

The 2021 Oscar’s were bound to be a little strange this year—and while there were many things about this year’s Oscar’s that were different from previous years, thanks to the current world situation, there were a few that stayed exactly the same. There were people in extravagant gowns and suits, most of us watched from our homes in pajamas (or at least I did), and a few walked away with an award. Here’s a full list of all those winners from the 93rd Academy Awards

Best Sound

Sound of Metal (Winner)

Greyhound

Mank

Soul

News of the World

Best Short Documentary

Colette (Winner)

A Concerto Is a Conversation

A Love Sony For Latasha

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

Best Animated Short Film

If Anything Happens I Love You (Winner)

Yes-People

Burrow

Genius Loci

Opera

Best Production Design

Mank (Winner)

Tenet

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

The Father

News of the World

Best Film Editing

Sound of Metal (Winner)

Promising Young Woman

The Father

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Nomadland

Best Costume Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Winner)

Pinocchio

Mank

Emma.

Mulan

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Winner)

Pinocchio

Mank

Emma.

Hillbilliy Elergy

Best Cinematography

Mank (Winner)

Judas and the Black Messiah

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Nomadland

News of the World

Best Visual Effects

Tenet (Winner)

The Midnight Sky

The One and Only Ivan

Love and Monsters

Mulan

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Father (Winner)

One Night In Miami…

The White Tiger

Nomadland

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman (Winner)

Sound of Metal

Minari

Judas and the Black Messiah

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Live Action/Short Film

Two Distant Strangers (Winner)

White Eye

Feeling Through

The Present

The Letter Room

Best Original Score

Soul (Winner)

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Best Documentary Feature

My Octopus Teacher (Winner)

The Mole Agent

Collective

Crip Camp

Time

Best Animated Feature

Soul (Winner)

Wolfwalkers

Onward

Farmageddon: A Shaun the Sheep Movie

Over the Moon

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Winner)

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami…

Best Director

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Winner)

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

David Fincher – Mank

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Best International Feature Film

Another Round (Winner)

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Collective

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Better Days

Best Supporting Actress

Youn Yuh-jung – Minari (Winner)

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Olivia Coleman – The Father

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elergy

Best Original Song

Fight for You by H.E.R – Judas and the Black Messiah (Winner)

Hear My Voice by Celeste and Daniel Pemberton – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Husavik (My Hometown) by Molly Sanden – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Speak Now by Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night In Miami...

lo si (Seen) by Laura Pausini and Diane Warren – The Life Ahead

Best Actress

Frances McDormand – Nomadland (Winner)

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Actor

Anthony Hopkins – The Father (Winner)

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Steven Yuen – Minari

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Gary Oldman – Mank

Best Picture

Nomadland (Winner)

Sound of Metal

The Father

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mank

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Judas and the Black Messiah

Unlike previous years, the awards this year didn’t involve one particular film sweeping the awards. Nomadland won the most awards comparative its nominations, winning three of the six categories it was nominated in, including Best Picture.