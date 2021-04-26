93rd Academy Awards Oscar Winners Full List

The 2021 Oscar’s were bound to be a little strange this year—and while there were many things about this year’s Oscar’s that were different from previous years, thanks to the current world situation, there were a few that stayed exactly the same. There were people in extravagant gowns and suits, most of us watched from our homes in pajamas (or at least I did), and a few walked away with an award. Here’s a full list of all those winners from the 93rd Academy Awards
Unlike previous years, the awards this year didn’t involve one particular film sweeping the awards. Nomadland won the most awards comparative its nominations, winning three of the six categories it was nominated in, including Best Picture.