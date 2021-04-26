Next State of Play Announced—Getting a Deeper Look At Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The next State of Play will take place this Thursday, April 29th, with a more in-depth look at gameplay for the upcoming Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Today PlayStation announced via its blog that the next State of Play is coming very soon, and will focus on the PS5-exclusive, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, with 15 minutes of never-before-seen gameplay. The event takes place at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern and can be live-streamed on Twitch or YouTube.

Along with the State of Play announcement (and tease for a couple of indie game updates) comes a trailer revealing the name of the new protagonist, Rivet, along with a brief glimpse at the soundtrack and a detailed look at the game’s upcoming Digital Deluxe Edition.

The soundtrack for Rift Apart is being composed by Mark Mothersbaugh, who also worked on the original three Crash Bandicoot titles and the Jak & Daxter games, as well as on Rugrats and Thor: Ragnarok. The collaboration brings him back to work with Insomniac Games after previously working with Naughty Dog.

Suits of armor are the main prize coming in the Digital Deluxe Edition, with them finally being revealed as the Imperial, Scavenger, Android, Rebel, and Hacker suits. Each is just for cosmetic reasons to pair with the game’s first-ever photo mode. This edition also includes the full game, a sticker pack, the digital soundtrack, and a digital art book.

Outside of the discussion around Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart—which launches June 11th—the PlayStation Blog announcement also teased updates for two upcoming indie titles. Could this be where we finally get a new look at the next release from the developer of Hyper Light Drifter: Solar Ash? Perhaps Kena: Bridge of Spirits will resurface here? Only time will tell, but here’s hoping!