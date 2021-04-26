Vivo iQOO 7 Legend Smartphone Emphasizes Performance With BMW Branding

The Vivo iQOO 7 Legend is on its way to international markets following its Chinese launch, where the company hopes to target a younger, gaming-centric audience with powerful hardware.

Vivo’s independent sub-brand iQOO is launching a phone that’s emphasis is on speed, performance, and gaming in an attempt to the company’s younger target audience’s needs and tastes. Due to these ambitions, Vivo has partnered with automobile manufacturer BMW for design and branding purposes to convey to their consumer base the level of power they are trying to pack under the hood of this smartphone.

The tri-color scheme allows for its connection to the BMW brand to come visually to the new piece of hardware, while leading pieces of tech create the total package.

Vivo iQOO 7 Legend

Specific details for the device include:

The latest Snapdragon 888 processor with 4,000 mAh and 66 W Flash Charge support

8 or 12GB of LPDDR5 memory

128 or 256GB of UFS 3.1 Storage

All of this processing power comes together in what might end up being one of the top gaming phones on the market. To take things a step further, they have included a 6.62-inch 120Hz FHD+ display with pressure-sensitive sensors that offer more tactile feedback when using on-screen controls.

Additionally, dual linear motors on either side of the phone try to simulate the feel of your standard gamepad, while Monster Beat speakers offer a more developed audio experience than what you can find elsewhere on the smartphone market.

The standard version—the iQOO 7—offers a slightly more streamlined set of options to take some of the bulk off the price for the Legend model, with a Snapdragon 870. Although it does share the same camera as it’s upgraded big brother, with a 48MP main camera with OIS and 13MP wide-angle and macro lens. The only real downgrade in the camera comes with the limited 2MP monochrome depth sensor versus the Legend’s 13MP Pro Portrait camera.

Both phones use the Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 which allows its Extended RAM function to allocate 3GB of internal storage to be used as memory for caching running apps.

Currently available in China, the Vivo iQOO 7 Series will start its international launch in India, with availability and price not yet announced.