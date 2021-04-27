Genshin Impact developer reveals details on 1.5 Update

Genshin Impact‘s next major update is dropping tomorrow and developer miHoYo has informed players the game will be going through a bit of maintenance before the 1.5 update goes live.

The update maintenance will affect PC, PS4 and mobile players starting today at 6 PM EDT. It will last for about five hours and after it’s done, players will be able to download the update starting at 11 PM EDT. After maintenance is complete, Genshin Impact will update to a new version. Players on PC and mobile can prepare themselves by preloading the update.

“After the pre-installation process is complete, Travelers can experience the new version content faster once the update maintenance period is finished,” developer, miHoYo explained. “While the update maintenance is in progress, Travelers will be unable to log in to the game. Please take note of the update time and schedule your game time accordingly to avoid losing your progress. We hope Travelers will bear with us during the disruption.”

During the time the servers are going down, players will receive a maintenance compensation of 300 Primogems after the whole process has been completed. The next major update for the Chinese-developed service game is set for April 28th and will add plenty of new content for players plus the upcoming Zhongli Banner rerun.

The update isn’t the only Genshin Impact release coming on April 28th, the PS5 version is releasing day and date with the update as well. The devloper descibes this version as the ‘ideal platform to experience Genshin Impact‘.

“[The PS5 version makes] the world of Teyvat even more detailed, more vivid, and more immersive. That’s why we wanted to bring the PS5 version to players as soon as we could,” miHoYo Studio Technical Director, Zhenzhong Yi said in a PlayStation Blog post. “At the same time, we’ve been working to develop various functions to fully utilize this next-gen console in the long run: we created a graphics library completely from the ground up, and we built a customized file-loading system to take advantage of the powerful SSD of the PS5.”