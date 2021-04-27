House of the Dragon — Game of Thrones Prequel Gets 2022 Release

House of the Dragon, the story of the House Targaryen set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, is now in production with a projected release date some time in 2022.

The awaited prequel was created by Ryan J. Condal and George R.R. Martin and is being filmed in Iceland. The show will be based on material from Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, a book that was source for Game of Thrones as well. Condal was responsible for the pilot script that helped the show get picked up for its first season. The creative team is being joined by director Miguel Sapochnik, who is well known for his work on Thrones.

The cast was brought together for their first read through with pictures being released on Twitter. Eve Best takes the role of Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Paddy Considine as Viserys Targaryen, Olivia Cooke playing Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Fabien Frankel portraying Criston Cole, Rhys Ifans playing Otto Hightower, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, Matt Smith taking on Daemon Targaryen with Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon.

Some fans online are already criticizing the new show, “I can’t comprehend how people can be excited for this. We already know how the final story ends, anything they do in this prequel will ultimately lead to the worst series ending of all time.” Other potential viewers are holding out hope for the 2022 release, “GRRM is involved in the process. The problems with the later seasons of Game of Thrones were almost solely the fault of D&D who aren’t involved with this. HBO was also really good at adapting the source material, and the general plot for this show is already known.”

HBO Max will be the home of House of the Dragon. Though the plot to the show can be assumed based on the source material, if there is anything we can expect from George R.R. Martin, its being shocked. There are sure to be surprises coming our way as we explore the history of the Targaryen’s — and lots of striking blonde hair.