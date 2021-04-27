Turtle Beach Reveals ROCCAT Kone Pro PC Gaming Mouse

The ROCCAT Kone Pro Series mice are on the way, releasing May 16th. Pre-orders are available now—the wired Kone Pro has an MSRP of $79.99 USD, while the wireless Kone Pro Air will MSRP for $129.99 USD.

Turtle Beach has revealed its newest gaming peripheral in the form of ROCCAT’s upgraded Kone gaming mouse. The Kone Pro and Kone Pro Air combine ROCCAT’s Titan Optical Switch tech with the brand’s signature feel and design. Coming in Arctic White or Ash Black, these high-end mice take the Kone brand to the next level while holding true to what made them special when they first were launched in 2007.

“The new Kone Pro series adds our latest groundbreaking features to this fan-favorite mouse design to deliver true competitive comfort. It is a marvel inside and out,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC peripherals at Turtle Beach. “ROCCAT’s origin story begins with the first Kone, so when we set out to redesign our most iconic mouse, we were excited to bring our latest advancements together in a new offering that surpasses what’s come before. This was no easy task. However, I can say with confidence that the new Kone Pro series is our best yet.”

Specs on the standard Kone Pro are something to marvel at, as you can see here:

Iconic ergonomic shape refined to perfection

Extreme lightweight shell–only 66g

Titan Switch Optical. Tactile & fast with 100 million click life-cycle

Titan Wheel Pro–2D-wheel, solid Aluminium

1.8m PhantomFlex cable, very flexible & light for a wireless feeling

Heat-treated pure PTFE glides, pre-tuned for smoother motion+ additional set

ROCCAT® AIMO Lighting Engine

19,000 DPI ROCCAT®Owl-Eye optical sensor (based on PixArt PMW 3370)

1000Hz polling rate

Adjustable lift-off distance

50g acceleration

On-board memory

Measurements: 4cm x 7.2cm x 12.5cm (HxWxD)

Available in Ash Black and Arctic White

2-year manufacturer warranty

As impressive as the standard model is, the Kone Pro Air improves in several areas, including its wireless functionality, while only adding 9g in weight, allowing it to still be one of the lighter mice on the market. Paired with Turtle Beach’s Vulcan Pro keyboard—announced last month—and you have one incredible gaming setup.