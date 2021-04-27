Turtle Beach Reveals ROCCAT Kone Pro PC Gaming Mouse

Turtle Beach has revealed its newest gaming peripheral in the form of ROCCAT’s upgraded Kone gaming mouse. The Kone Pro and Kone Pro Air combine ROCCAT’s Titan Optical Switch tech with the brand’s signature feel and design. Coming in Arctic White or Ash Black, these high-end mice take the Kone brand to the next level while holding true to what made them special when they first were launched in 2007.
“The new Kone Pro series adds our latest groundbreaking features to this fan-favorite mouse design to deliver true competitive comfort. It is a marvel inside and out,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC peripherals at Turtle Beach. “ROCCAT’s origin story begins with the first Kone, so when we set out to redesign our most iconic mouse, we were excited to bring our latest advancements together in a new offering that surpasses what’s come before. This was no easy task. However, I can say with confidence that the new Kone Pro series is our best yet.”
Specs on the standard Kone Pro are something to marvel at, as you can see here:
As impressive as the standard model is, the Kone Pro Air improves in several areas, including its wireless functionality, while only adding 9g in weight, allowing it to still be one of the lighter mice on the market. Paired with Turtle Beach’s Vulcan Pro keyboard—announced last month—and you have one incredible gaming setup.