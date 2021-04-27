This surprise Super Mario Party update brings many of the online multiplayer options players have craved since launch, with the ability to play more than just minigames now available.

Super Mario Party launched in the fall of 2018, and although it has sold tremendously well, fans of the series were extremely disappointed to discover that the online multiplayer options for this party game release were limited to just a handful of minigames being accessible to groups of friends via the internet.

Randomly dropping today several years after launch is a massive online support update, which Nintendo is announcing will finally allow players across the globe (that you’re friends with) to match up in several different modes, including the base experience—Mario Party.

Keep the party going! A free update to #SuperMarioParty adds online play to the board game mode, 70 minigames , and the 2 vs 2 Partner Party mode. Available now!



Full details for the update:

Three new modes are available: Mario Party, Free Play (minigame mode), and Partner Play.

All boards and characters will be available when playing online regardless of in-game progression.

Friend Match and Private Match options available to grab players from your friend’s list or set up a password-protected lobby.

More minigames playable online for the first time.

Although random matches are not available at this time, you do have the ability to send friend requests from inside the game now, which should make pairing up with others a bit more user-friendly. Although based on this update, we could simply see random matches added in an update coming in the next few years. We will just have to wait and see.

Super Mario Party

Finally, only the following minigames will not be available for play online:

Strike It Rich

Time to Shine

Take a Stab

All-Star Swingers

Rhythm and Bruise

Pep Rally

Wiped Out

Fiddler on the Hoof

Clearing the Table

Baton and On

Currently sitting as the seventh best-selling video game on the Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Party should surely see those numbers rise above the current mark of 13+ million copies with this new update in place.