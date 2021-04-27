Surprise Super Mario Party Update!

Super Mario Party launched in the fall of 2018, and although it has sold tremendously well, fans of the series were extremely disappointed to discover that the online multiplayer options for this party game release were limited to just a handful of minigames being accessible to groups of friends via the internet.
Randomly dropping today several years after launch is a massive online support update, which Nintendo is announcing will finally allow players across the globe (that you’re friends with) to match up in several different modes, including the base experience—Mario Party.
Full details for the update:
Although random matches are not available at this time, you do have the ability to send friend requests from inside the game now, which should make pairing up with others a bit more user-friendly. Although based on this update, we could simply see random matches added in an update coming in the next few years. We will just have to wait and see.
Finally, only the following minigames will not be available for play online:
Currently sitting as the seventh best-selling video game on the Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Party should surely see those numbers rise above the current mark of 13+ million copies with this new update in place.