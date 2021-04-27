Swords of Legends Online Trailer details the MMO’s Lore

A new trailer for the upcoming MMO, Swords of Legends Online details the story and lore of a world based on popular Chinese legends.

The MMO is being developed by Chinese developers Wangyuan Shengtang & Aurogon and being published by Gameforge and is set to come out later this year and is hitting the west in the North America, Europe and Latin America markets. Swords of Legends Online is a “full remaster and improved” version of Gu Jian Qi Tan Online which came out in July 2019. Players will have the choice of choosing between six classes including Spellsword, Reaper, Summoner, Bard, Berserker and Spellmaster.

The new Trailer gives eager fans a taste of what to expect when they enter Swords of Legends Online. Telling of the true beginning of the game’s story describes starting out only as chaos and from its depths, came the creator of heaven and earth, Pingu. After some time, Pingu died and his remains were transformed into two materials, pure qi and dark qi. The pure qi birthed the gods of good, the virtuous Nüwa, the merciful Shennong, the god of death itself, Yama, and the god that would gift humanity superhuman abilities and immortality, Fuxi.

From there, the trailer goes into detail about the wars, the struggles and what lead the world of the game to the point players will find themselves in. With the gods now silent, a new generation of warriors must rise and join the fight to finally put the evil powers of dark qi to rest.

Swords of Legends Online is set to release this summer on Steam, the Epic Game Store and the Gameforge client. You can choose to preorder from three different versions like Basic ($39.99 USD), Deluxe ($59.99 USD) and Collector ($99.99 USD). Anyone who preorders will get exclusive cosmetic items, closed beta access and be able to create their character/reserve their name before the game’s release.

If you want to learn more about the game, you can check out a developer/ Q&A live stream on the MMO’s Twitch Channel tomorrow, April 28th at 3 PM ET.