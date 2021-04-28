Dr. Mario World adds Petey Piranha to its Roster of Doctors

Nintendo’s mobile title, Dr. Mario World is adding Petey Piranha to its ever-expanding roster of questionable doctors.

Announced through Dr. Mario World‘s Twitter account, Petey Piranha was added to the game yesterday; five months after Piranha Plant’s arrival. His inclusion in the free-to-play game joins other strange Dr. Mario World doctors including Triple-Stack Goomba, Dr. Dolphin, Nabbit, Baby Mario and Baby Luigi in the mobile game.

Yellow: "A new doctor will arrive on Apr. 27, 11 PM PT! Thaaat's right—it's Dr. Petey Piranha! He looks big and strong, but there's no denying those polka dots are super cute and stylish!" #DrMarioWorld pic.twitter.com/3zauXW4Byi — Dr. Mario World (@Drmarioworld_EN) April 27, 2021

Dr. Mario World was released back in 2019 on iOS and Android devices, the mobile game is the seventh entry in the Dr. Mario series. It was the second Super Mario title to release on Mobile devices with the first being Super Mario Run. The mobile Dr. Mario game was co-developed by Nintendo, LINE and NHN entertainment, unlike the first Mario title, Dr. Mario World features microtransactions and gacha mechanics. The game initially was set to release on July 10th, 2019 but was released a day early. Unlike traditional Dr. Mario, which plays a bit more like Tetris or Puyo Puyo, players drag capsules from the bottom of the screen to eliminate viruses while navigating other puzzle-like obstacles.

Petey Piranha was first introduced back in 2002 as one of the first bosses Mario faced in Super Mario Sunshine. Since then, he has become a fairly popular character—appearing in several other games, including Mario Kart: Double Dash!!, the Paper Mario series and he was even Super Smash Bros: Ultimate. However, like other antagonists in the Super Mario franchise, he’s still able to have some fun and join his heroic rivals in Mario sports titles. He even helped Mario and his friends to save Baseball Island from Bowser in Mario Super Sluggers.

With the number of characters already in the game, it will be interesting to see what other Mushroom Kingdom characters will be added to the game’s cast of ‘qualified’ doctors in the free-to-play title.