Miitopia Demo Dropped on the Nintendo Switch eShop

Before Miitopia makes its way to the Nintendo Switch this May, Nintendo has released a free downloadable demo on the e-shop for Switch players to try out.

Announced on Twitter, Nintendo revealed that any save data progressed in the free Mitopia demo will be transferable to the full version upon its release. The demo will let Switch players who download the demo play through the main game’s first area. The demo lets you create your Mii to your liking, which includes changing the makeup or wigs of your Mii before setting off your adventure. Miitopia doesn’t just let customize yourself but a cast of character which you can make to look like your friends, family, celebrities or anyone else. Your customizable Mii party will join your quest as you “begin your comedy-filled adventure to bring down the Dark Lord”, who you can also customize.

For the uninitiated, Miitopia is an RPG where characters are based on a player’s Mii. The game takes place in a fantasy world where players battle enemies in Mii-themed action, build homes/relationships, travel to different worlds and more. Character classes in the game include warrior, mage, chef, pop star and cat with comedic quests for players to complete.

Miitopia was originally released on the Nintendo 3DS back in 2017, so the Switch version is a remake that will add new features and upgrades including a new horse pal, same-sex dating and new Mii appearance options. The Nintendo Switch version is being handled by developer Greezo who developed The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening in 2019.

If you were unsure if Miitopia is for you, try out the demo before the Mii-themed RPG drops on the Nintendo Switch e-Shop on May 21st. The game will also feature amiibo support for characters like Mario, Link, Isabelle and the Inklings which will unlock Mii outfits for each respective character in the game.