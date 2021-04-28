Samsung Book Pro Puts 11th Gen Intel into Hybrid Laptops

Samsung has officially revealed the next line of Book Pro and Book 360 laptops, each boasting an upgraded Intel 11th Gen core processor with integrated Iris X graphics and choice of an S Pen to use over Windows 10.

There is also an option between a 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch version of both devices. Starting with the Book Pro, it packs the latest 11th Gen i5 processor to handle more than basic multitasking features. This lets users take on light content creation with office applications, research and browsing. This comes with a speedier Wi-Fi 6 connection and 802.11ax channels for compatibility with routers in 2021. This suggests users can take full advantage of their internet speeds at home, enabling more features with Google Drive, OneDrive and other cloud-based services for working remotely with Windows 10.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro – Samsung

The Galaxy Book Pro’s screen features an AMOLED screen with a 1080p resolution. Deeper blacks and vivid colours are rendered by a mix of integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. The bigger 15.6-inch variant includes a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce MX450 processor for bigger visual tasks and low-to-medium spec gaming with the Book Pro. Users can also participate in Zoom meetings or Discord sessions with the included 720p front facing camera and a dual array mic. The screens on all Book Pro and 360 models have a 0.2ms response time and a reduced blue light filter with 70 percent effect for longer sessions. The colours pack a million-to-one ratio for contrast. This works with an upgraded color gamut (DCI-P3) with a 120 percent difference when watching movies or looking at photos.

All versions of the Pro model come with 8GB of DDR4 memory. Users can also expand the laptop’s included 256 GB storage with up to 1TB of NVMe. Luckily, the Book Pro also features a USB Type-A and Type-C for plugging in external devices like hard drives and other peripherals for comfort. Users can implement some cross-accessories with a Thunderbolt 4 port (with up to 40Gbps transfer speeds. There is also a MicroSD card slot for additional memory and accessible data transferring on the go. In a compromise, only the Galaxy Book Pro includes an HDMI cable for display outputting.

The ageless 3.5 mm headphone jack makes a return for audio and microphone features. Users plugging in will also be using Sound by AKG tuning and Dolby Atmos, which has been present across many of the company’s phones and computers. Bluetooth 5.1 lets users enjoy audio wirelessly and use cable-free mice and keyboards for at-home setups. Its hybrid build doesn’t require a big power supply and opts for a typical 68Wh USB Type-C charger which comes included. Naturally, both laptops will have an adaptive backlit keyboard and a fingerprint scanner for turning the screen on/off and logging in.

For workers at home, the Galaxy Book and Book Pro are easier to carry around at under several pounds. When closed, each laptop sports one of the thinnest dimensions at a compact 11 millimeters. Samsung has also implemented more security features into its keyboard, with shortcuts that let users activate a secret screen function to keep content personal in public spaces. There is also a privacy folder shortcut that gives users instant access for hidden file transfers and an ability to block screen recordings from apps and other users. The webcam also captures unauthorized users with photo evidence after too many login attempts.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 – Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 adds a few more premium features on top of its similar specs in CPU, memory and integrated graphics. Its fully foldable display is easily the biggest feature which turns the laptop into a hybrid tablet. This is powered by a capacitive touch screen with 15.6-inch or 13.3-inch super AMOLED displays at 1080p. Despite the lack of higher 2K or 4K resolutions, the screen is backed by a higher-end i5/i7 processor and integrated Irix Xe graphics. The Book 360’s screen is also compatible with Samsung’s S Pen, which comes included to let users write, draw and screengrab on the fly. Just like the Note series and Samsung’s other tablets, the S Pen features its own toolbox with shortcuts at the press of a button. The pen will be compatible with content creation apps like the Adobe Suite and Microsoft Office, while it substitutes as a click mouse with accessibility options.

Samsung will be integrating Windows 10 with its own software like Smart Switch, Quick Share and Gallery. Each let phone users upload their data into a cloud for seamless transfer into their Book Pro and Pro 360. Galaxy Tab owners can also use their tablets as a second screen with their laptops. As an added bonus, Samsung Notes will also be unified as an app on Windows 10 between the Book laptop and currently supported Galaxy Note phones.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 – Samsung

Lastly, Samsung will release a standard edition of the Galaxy Book with a non touch 15.6-inch FHD display at 1080p and an 11th Gen Core i3 processor. It packs an internal MX450 graphics with 2GB of GDDR6 RAM for low-spec gaming. Like the Book Pro and Pro 360, the standard model has the same Wi-Fi 6 and Bloetooth 5.1 capabilities, 8GB RAM and expandable memory for up to 1TB NVMe. It also retains the security features, fingerprint scanner, ports and webcam.

Samsung Galaxy Book (Standard Model) – Samsung

No clear release date has been given for the Samsung Galaxy Book, Book Pro and Pro 360. According to Samsung, the devices are in beta testing with an estimated market window of Fall 2021.