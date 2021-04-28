Titanfall 2 Sees A Massive Rise In Players

Titanfall 2, arguably the best first person shooter to release in the past decade has recently seen a massive uptick in player count in the last two weeks.

Originally reported by VGC, Respawn’s classic Titanfall 2 has, for lack of a better term, been bumping the last two weeks, with a 750% rise in player count in that time. Titanfall 2 released all the way back in 2016, and though critics raved about the game, it didn’t see the commercial success it deserved. So what’s with the huge spike in players now?

As a fan of the game who was also late to the party that is Titanfall 2, I’m inclined to think that everyone else who was told to play Titanfall 2 hundreds of times from friends finally got fed up and played it to discover it’s actually as good as everyone says. A recent Steam sale put the game at 75% off, which is a much more likely culprit behind the rising player count.

Titanfall 2

Alternatively, Respawn’s popular Titanfall battle royale spinoff Apex Legends is about to start its ninth season on May 4, 2021 and the updates coming are all very Titanfall themed. The new legend being added this season has direct ties to characters from the Titanfall series and it has been rumoured more elements from from the FPS will continue to be added into Apex Legends.

This massive uptick in players was currently only charted by the games numbers on Steam, it’s possible that another likely reason behind the rise in players is Titanfall 2‘s recent addition to Xbox Game Pass but more importantly, Xbox’s FPS Boost program. Now, Titanfall 2 can run at 120fps on the Xbox Series X with the right monitor.

All of these factors seem to be hitting at exactly the right time to cause this huge rise in players. Previous sales of Titanfall 2 haven’t seen this huge an increase on player count — but the sale, the anticipation of a Titanfall filled season of Apex Legends and the removal of any barrier to entry for Xbox Game Pass subscribers all together have pushed it over the edge. Hopefully this momentum carries for long enough that we could eventually one day see a Titanfall 3.