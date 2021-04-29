Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town DLC Now Available

Marvelous has announced the first piece of downloadable content in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town‘s Expansion pass is now available.

The ‘Part 1’ expansion pack content is available to download on the Nintendo Switch. It will add cat and dog costumes for both the player and their significant other in the game. Expansion pass owners will also get a new scenario story, ‘Olive Town Mystery Files’. In the story-related content, the player will team up with Mikey and Cindy in order to find out the truth behind the strange happenings going on in Oliver Town. In addition, players will receive a new detective costume, ‘Mystery Costume’, to solve this mystery with the right costume for the occasion.

The latest #SoSPoOT DLC is here! 🙌



This includes:

👉 ‘Animal Attire’ costumes!

👉 ‘Olive Town Mystery Files’ sub-scenario!



Will you be the first to solve the mystery?



Read more: https://t.co/ZiKA2oiuMT pic.twitter.com/FTVN6UjmFV — Marvelous Games (@marvelous_games) April 29, 2021

The content train doesn’t stop there as the developer has revealed that content drops in the expansion pass will release every month until August. In the months to come expansion pass owners can expect more additional outfits, sub-scenarios and marriage candidates. Anyone who picks up the pass will get immediate access to bonus costumes including ‘Pete and Claire’s Overalls’, ‘Yuto and Naomi’s Hoodies’ and ‘Henry and Holly’s Western Attire’. Find out what you’re getting in the game’s expansion pass in the roadmap below.

Part 2 – May 2021:

‘Windswept Falls Expansion Pack’ – Explore a refreshing, brand-new area home to four characters from a past entry on the Nintendo 3DS™ system (includes two marriage candidates).

Part 3 – June 2021:

School Uniforms’ costume set for the protagonists and marriage candidates.

‘Terracotta Oasis Expansion Pack’ – Discover an exotic oasis home to four characters from Story of Seasons for Nintendo 3DS (includes two marriage candidates).

Part 4 – July 2021:

‘Yukata Set’ costumes for the protagonists and marriage candidates.

‘The Legendary Sprite Dance’ sub-scenario – The Earth Sprite Village is livelier than ever, and the sprites are determined to revive their legendary dance and hold a feast…with or without Boss Sprite’s permission!

Part 5 – August 2021

‘Twilight Isle Expansion Pack’ – Sail to an island bathed in twilight and meet the four characters from Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns that have made it their new home (includes two marriage candidates).

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is currently available on Nintendo Switch, the expansion pass will cost you $19.99 USD and is part of a bundle with the full game for $69.99 USD