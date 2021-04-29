Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town DLC Now Available

The ‘Part 1’ expansion pack content is available to download on the Nintendo Switch. It will add cat and dog costumes for both the player and their significant other in the game. Expansion pass owners will also get a new scenario story, ‘Olive Town Mystery Files’. In the story-related content, the player will team up with Mikey and Cindy in order to find out the truth behind the strange happenings going on in Oliver Town. In addition, players will receive a new detective costume, ‘Mystery Costume’, to solve this mystery with the right costume for the occasion.
The content train doesn’t stop there as the developer has revealed that content drops in the expansion pass will release every month until August. In the months to come expansion pass owners can expect more additional outfits, sub-scenarios and marriage candidates. Anyone who picks up the pass will get immediate access to bonus costumes including ‘Pete and Claire’s Overalls’, ‘Yuto and Naomi’s Hoodies’ and ‘Henry and Holly’s Western Attire’. Find out what you’re getting in the game’s expansion pass in the roadmap below.
Part 2 – May 2021:
Part 3 – June 2021:
Part 4 – July 2021:
Part 5 – August 2021
Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is currently available on Nintendo Switch, the expansion pass will cost you $19.99 USD and is part of a bundle with the full game for $69.99 USD