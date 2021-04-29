Terrible Warriors: Under Hill By Water, Part 2

There’s wolves in them there woods but it’s those very same woods you have to get through to reach the next town over if you want to try their new brew, but you better pay off your chicken race debts before you leave!

Under Hill By Water, by Josh McCrowell, is a game all about playing halflings in a small village who just want to live their lives in quiet and peace. Well… not too much quiet. They’re peaceful but that doesn’t mean they’re boring.

In our second episode we help Lana pay off her chicken race debts by helping Bodo with his howling wolves problem by helping Hugo spread ghost rumours in order to scare the local tax collectors guild so that the group can join Nibs on his visit to the neighbouring town to try a rival tavern’s new brew to confirm the rumours that they have a better drink than the local Dog & Pool are as reliable as the rumours that Hob Libgin found himself an honest job!



Life in Under-Moot is many things, but it’s never boring.

Check Out Under Hill, By Water

Special thanks to Sean Horbatiuk, Velvet Duke, and Jo Drummond for joining Justin at the virtual table to explore this strangely endearing game.

Music is licensed through Epidemic Sound

