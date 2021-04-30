Invincible Renewed For Two More Seasons On Amazon Prime Video

Invincible, the superhero comic from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, is continuing its deal with Amazon, as the show was renewed for a second and third season as the first season’s finale drops.

Exclusively set on Amazon’s Prime Video service, Invincible’s TV run is proving to follow suit with its name, as not one, but two seasons have been ordered by Amazon Studios. Originally a comic-book series featuring a more gritty look into a world with super-powered people, the animated adaptation has been gaining traction with viewers with each new episode.

Considering the success of Robert Kirkman’s other well-known property, The Walking Dead, it makes sense that Amazon would hold onto the deal in place here.

Twitter: Announce Season 2, you cowards

InvincibleHQ: How about Seasons 2 AND 3?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/lWCSGbNTka — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 29, 2021

“I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible,” Kirkman, who is also the creator of The Walking Dead, said in a press release. “The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory (Walker) and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.”

Considering the comic book version of Invincible was laid to rest in 2017, it is incredibly good news for fans around the globe to have a way to connect to the IP and continue what is considered by Amazon Studios’ Vernon Saunders a “crowning example of how a fresh and edgy approach to a superhero genre can resonate with audiences around the globe.”

Featuring a voice cast that includes Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Mark Hamill, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, and many more, it certainly feels like a group of actors that would be invincible (ha) in the face of potential cancellation.