Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 348

In this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: Jordan and Chris sit down to talk about Microsoft’s announcement of their campaign to make PC gaming better for both gamers and developers alike—as they now plan to split the revenue of games published on their platform 22-88. Jordan and Chris speculate on what this might mean for the industry, and how this might shake up platforms like Steam or even the Epic Games Store. Naturally, they get off on many wild tangents.

Afterwards, Jordan and Chris talk a little bit about Nintendo’s two-year late update to Super Mario Party which now let’s you play online with your friends! Better late than never, huh? Of course, you guessed it, this also results in many wild tangents as they discuss the nature of fun, and Nintendo’s strange position on online connectivity. Then things really heat up at Jordan and Chris discuss yet another bad reaction to another update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons—Jordan is tired of having the same arguments online with unappreciative “fans” who compare New Horizons to previous games, or even the microtransaction fueled Pocket Camp. He can no longer contain his anger.

To wrap the Podcast up, Jordan and Chris talk about Final Fantasy XIV’s bizarre Butterfinger promotional tie in, and give a quick mention to Netflix bringing their Canadian HQ to our home city of Toronto.

