Hello Spring! New movies and TV shows are on the way! From Back to the Future to Scarface and Master of None—What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2021?

Notable titles coming to the streaming platform in May 2021 include classic films Back to the Future, Scarface, and The Pelican Brief, highly-touted comedy series Master of None, and animated kid’s films Madagascar 3, Open Season, and a couple of The Land Before Time movies.

The full list of entertainment coming to Netflix in May 2021 includes:

Weekly Releases in May 2021:

Don’t Be The First One (Season 1) – New episodes Saturdays

Law School (Season 1) – New episodes Wednesday

Love Naggers (Season 1) – New episodes Thursdays

Luis Miguel – The Series (Season 2) – New episodes Sundays

The Circle USA (Season 2) – Final episode on May 5th

Vincenzo (Season 1) – New episodes Saturdays

May 2021 TBA:

Master of None (Season 3)

Racket Boys (Season 1)

May 1st:

Aliens Stole My Body (2020)

Angelina Ballerina (Seasons 5-6)

Back to the Future Trilogy

Barney and Friends (Seasons 13-14)

Best of the Best (1989)

Dead Again in Tombstone (2017)

Due Date (2010)

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Green Zone (2010)

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)

J.T. LeRoy (2019)

Mystic River (2003)

Love Happens (2009)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Never Back Down (2008)

Notting Hill (1999)

Open Season (2006)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Scarface (1983)

Sitting in Limbo (2020)

S.M.A.R.T Chase (2017)

Stargate (1994)

State of Play (2009)

The Darkest Hour (2011)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

The Pelican Brief (1993)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

The Whole Truth (2016)

The Yeti Adventures (2017)

Under Siege (1992)

Waist Deep (2006)

Your Highness (2011)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

Zombieland (2009)

May 2nd:

Hangar 1: The UFO Files (Season 2)

Hoarders (Season 11)

May 4th:

Selena: The Series (Season 2)

The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

Trash Truck (Season 2)

May 5th:

Framing John DeLorean (2019)

Lava Ka Dhaava (Season 1)

The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness (Limited Series)

May 6th:

And Tomorrow The Entire World (2020)

Dead Man Down (2013)

Time to Dance (2021)

May 7th:

Girl from Nowhere (Season 2)

Jupiter’s Legacy (Season 1)

Milestone (2021)

Monster (2021)

May 8th:

Sleepless (2017)

Super Me (2021)

May 10th:

Jeopardy! (New Collections)

May 11th:

Money, Explained (Season 1)

May 12th:

Dance of the Forty One (2021)

Oxygen (2021)

The Upshaws (Season 1)

May 13th:

Castlevania (Season 4)

Layer Cake (2004)

May 14th:

Ferry (2021)

Halston (Limited Series)

Haunted (Season 3)

I Am All Girls (2021)

Jungle Beat: The Movie (2021)

Love, Death & Robots (Volume 2)

Move to Heaven (Season 1)

The Strange House / Das Schaurige Haus (2021)

The Woman in the Window (2021)

May 15th:

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 2)

May 16th:

Sleight (2016)

May 18th:

Sardar Ka Grandson (2021)

May 19th:

The Last Days (1998)

Sabotage (2014)

Small Town Crime (2017)

Who Killed Sara? (Season 2)

May 20th:

Hating Peter Tatchell (2021)

Special (Season 2)

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011)

May 21st:

Army of the Dead (2021)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 3)

The Neighbor (Season 2)

May 22nd:

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios

May 25th:

Home (2015)

May 26th:

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (2021)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (2021)

Nail Bomber: Manhunt (2021)

May 27th:

Black Space (Season 1)

Blue Miracle (2021)

Eden (Season 1)

Ragnarok (Season 2)

Soy Rada: Serendipity (2021)

May 28th:

Dog Gone Trouble (2021)

Lucifer (Season 5B)

The Kominsky Method (Season 3)

May 31st:

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (Limited Series)

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 1)

As new films enter the fray, a slew of shows are also on their way out. You’re running out of time to check out the Batman films, Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, as well as Saving Private Ryan, as they exit Netflix in May 2021.