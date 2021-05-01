What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2021?

Notable titles coming to the streaming platform in May 2021 include classic films Back to the Future, Scarface, and The Pelican Brief, highly-touted comedy series Master of None, and animated kid’s films Madagascar 3, Open Season, and a couple of The Land Before Time movies.
The full list of entertainment coming to Netflix in May 2021 includes:
As new films enter the fray, a slew of shows are also on their way out. You’re running out of time to check out the Batman films, Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, as well as Saving Private Ryan, as they exit Netflix in May 2021.