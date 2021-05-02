Titan Comics Announces July 2021 Lineup—Horizon Zero Dawn Gets Second Arc

Titan Comics, the comic book publisher behind video-game adaptations such as Horizon Zero Dawn and Life is Strange, has released their lineup for July 2021.

As we get a sneak peek into what this summer’s comic book season has in store for us, Titan Comics has released their publishing list for the month of July. Included are some exciting new beginnings, with new arcs for Horizon Zero Dawn and Life is Strange, as well as continuations for Blade Runner and Doctor Who.

Starting things off anew are Horizon Zero Dawn: Liberation #1, which is seeing a new chapter in Aloy and Erend’s story, where while fending off machines they must hunt down the killer of a member of the Oseram tribe, and Life is Strange: Coming Home #1, which features backup strips with the first comic appearance of Alex Chen—main protagonist for the upcoming video-game release, Life is Strange: True Colors.

Additionally, Monday, Monday: River of London #1 sees a Swedish werewolf on the loose in London, and a graphic novel from the artistic lead on Blade Runner: Origins is coming down the pipeline, called Smart Girl.

The full list of upcoming titles from Titan Comics can be seen here:

COMICS

BLADE RUNNER 2029 #6

BLADE RUNNER: ORIGINS #1-4 ROBERT HACK

DOCTOR WHO: MISSY #4

EXTRAORDINARY #2

HORIZON ZERO DAWN: LIBERATION #1

LIFE IS STRANGE: COMING HOME #1

MINKY WOODCOCK: THE GIRL WHO ELECTRIFIED TESLA #4

MONDAY, MONDAY: RIVERS OF LONDON #1

GRAPHIC NOVELS

AZIMUT HC

BLADE RUNNER 2019 1-3 BOXED SET TP

DARK SOULS: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TP

SHADES OF MAGIC: THE STEEL PRINCE: 1-3 BOXED SET TP

SMART GIRL HC

SNOWPIERCER 1-3 BOXED SET HC

STAR WARS THE FICTION COLLECTION VOL. 2 HC

THE OFFICIAL HORIZON ZERO DAWN PEACH MOMOKO

POSTER PORTFOLIO TP

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA HC

Additional comics will be coming down the line all year, with much more from Titan Comics coming in the future!