Warframe’s TennoCon 2021 Details Announced

Digital Extremes annual event Warframe‘s Tennocon has been officially slated to broadcast on multiple streaming platforms on July 17, 2021.

What started back in 2016 as a small but successful conference has grown into an annually anticipated event in London, Ontario with Warframe‘s TennoCon. This year — same as last — will be an all digital event in order to stay in line with COVID-19 health restrictions. Digital Extremes has partnered with Unity Project for Relief of Homelessness for this years TennoCon, and Warframe fans will be able to donate by acquiring some exclusive DLC, merch from the event and more.

Though this year will once again be all online, but the conference is still planned to be packed with a full day of game reveals, in-game activities, developer panels, a cosplay contest and a community art show. If you’re not one of the over 60 million players currently enamoured with Warframe, then let me surmise by saying that Warframe is a fast paced free to play third person shooter that you can go download and try for free on every major console and PC.

Similar to previous years, TennoCon 2021 will be partnering with a charitable partner to help give back to the community, with this year’s partner being the aforementioned Unity Project for Relief of Homelessness, which provides emergency shelter and supportive housing for adults and youth over 18 struggling to avoid and escape homelessness.

“Unity Project is excited to partner with Digital Extremes and for the opportunity to engage the gaming industry in solutions to the growing crisis of homelessness in cities and towns everywhere. The COVID-19 pandemic further exposed system gaps and failures but it also mobilized a system response and an appetite for real change. We are grateful for our partnership with Digital Extremes and for the progress we can make together to ensure that housing, with appropriate supports, is accessible to all as the solution to homelessness.” This from Chuck Lazenby, the Executive Director of Unity Project for Relief of Homelessness via a press release for TennoCon 2021.

You’ll be able to help Digital Extremes support Unity Project for Relief of Homelessness by purchasing one of three different packs. The TennoCon Digital Pack valued at $24.99 USD includes in-game DLC like exclusive cosmetics and items. The TennoCon Merchandise Pack which is $44.99 USD comes with a physical TennoCon t-shirt, pins, lanyard, badge and more. The final pack is the TennoCon Bundle which combines both the Digital and Merchandise pack for $64.99 USD. If you’d like to learn more on how to purchase these packs, you can do so here.



