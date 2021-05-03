Fortnite Community Battles Event Leaked—NBA Crossover Coming This Month

Fortnite’s next Community Battle event has been discovered, with an NBA crossover coming down the pipeline later this month. Prepare to fight for your favourite team starting May 12th!

A prominent Fortnite data miner, known as iFireMonkey, discovered the upcoming Community Battle event, releasing all the details ahead of an official announcement from Epic Games.

The event will consist of competitors selecting their favorite NBA team to compete for, where completion of different in-game Daily Tasks will earn points for the selected team. Items can be earned based on final placement in the competition.

Fortnite x NBA Crossover

The participant for the 1st place team will earn 500 V-Bucks (Fortnite’s in-game currency), with 2nd getting 300 V-Bucks and 3rd getting 100 V-Bucks. An NBA Championship Back Bling will also be given to the winning team.

Competitors who complete at least three Daily Tasks will be given a Fortnite Spray for participating. Additional sign-up details can be found here:

The event lasts from May 12th to May 16th.

Sign-ups begin on May 10th.

Daily tasks start on May 12th.

Players need to log in to a specific website and choose one team to support.

A total of 1 million users (450,000 members and 550,000 fans) can register on the website.

The leak comes after Fortnite has been on a rampage, offering new content by the boatload as of late. With a Horizon Zero Dawn crossover happening last month, and another sports event seeing prominent footballer Neymar Jr getting a skin and in-game event, it seems Epic Games has no plans to slow down their slew of events for the juggernaut battle royale title. It’s anyone’s best guess what the next crossover could entail, but it’s clear Fortnite can get its hands on any property it wants.

Additional details and official links should be coming in the next few days for those wanting to participate.