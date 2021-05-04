Broken Veil Getting Kickstarter Campaign—Coming to PC

The upcoming release of Broken Veil, the 3D-puzzle-platformer described as “Little Nightmares set in post-Soviet Russia” is receiving a Kickstarter campaign later this year, with its PC launch around the corner.

The developers at Sinistrum Games are creating a horrifying 3D-puzzle-platformer in the same vein as Little Nightmares, featuring a post-Soviet Russian setting and diabolical scenes of horror and fantasy.

Currently available to wishlist on Steam, Broken Veil is headed to Kickstarter later in Q2, with future updates planned to detail specifics on the PC launch.

Broken Veil

If Broken Veil ends up being anything like Little Nightmares, then it can only be a terrifying experience with a unique set of areas to visit. Featuring a similar art style and mode of play, Broken Veil seems to emulate a lot of what Little Nightmares has done with its last two releases. The protagonists even like hats!

The main features of the game can be found below:

Explore and uncover the dark secrets that lie beneath a seemingly ordinary but authentically recreated post-Soviet town.

Use wits, agility and willpower to survive and complete the tests and trials that lie ahead.

Wield a laser-pointer, an iconic toy from the era, and work together with feline friends to solve puzzles and reach objects.

Being the debut title for the young group of indie developers, Broken Veil seems to have everything you’d want to see in a horror-experience such as this. They describe the game here:

“Broken Veil tells the story of a young boy searching for his mother following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Highlighting the struggles of those with Prosopagnosia (face blindness), Broken Veil’s young protagonist cannot easily recognize and distinguish facial features. His condition ensures that Broken Veil is no ordinary horror game, as Sinsitrum Games uses the uncertainty of his condition to pack its platform puzzles with terror in an ever-evolving gameplay experience. Gameplay will also be enhanced by offering players help in the form of cats that can solve puzzles, traverse unreachable spaces and calm players down when the atmosphere gets too tense. Players must learn not to let their fears get the best of them as they run, hide and solve problems within the unfamiliar locations they find themselves in. “