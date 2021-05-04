LEGO Celebrates May The Fourth With Incredibly Detailed R2-D2 Set

To celebrate May the Fourth and the fiftieth anniversary of Lucasfilm, LEGO has released their most detailed set of R2-D2 to date, a 2314-piece display piece.

The new set, R2-D2 75308, allows builders to recreate their favourite movie scenes with the various tools tucked away in the loveable droid’s chassis. He also features a retractable middle leg, a rotatable dome, a periscope, and even stores a recreation of Luke’s green lightsaber as in The Return of the Jedi.

The set went on sale this past weekend at the company’s stores and official website for $269.99 CAD—not only to commemorate International Star Wars Day, May The Fourth, but for the fiftieth anniversary of Lucasfilm, which George Lucas founded in December 1971.

LEGO has released their most complex R2-D2 set to date, just in time for May The Fourth. (LEGO)

“We have had the pleasure of creating hundreds of Star Wars­-inspired models over the past two decades since we first launched LEGO Star Wars sets,” said Creative Lead of LEGO Star Wars, Jens Kronvold Frederiksen. “As Lucasfilm celebrates their fiftieth anniversary, it seemed fitting to challenge ourselves and push the limits of what is possible with LEGO bricks by recreating a fan-favourite Star Wars character in great detail like we have never achieved before. We are delighted with the result and hope our fans get as much joy out of building the sets as we did designing it.”

Once assembled, the new version of R2-D2 measures 12.5 inches high, 7.5 inches wide, and 6 inches deep, making it a prominent display piece—especially alongside the included plaque and traditional mini figure. It also promises to be a fun, challenging build with so many pieces and moving parts.

Other featured sets for May the Fourth this year include a line of Imperial helmets like the Stormtrooper, R2-D2’s newest friend D-0, a series of Sith portraits, and—a personal favourite—Kylo Ren’s Shuttle. LEGO also recently released a similarly display-worthy Imperial Probe Droid set for $79.99 CAD.

If you’re looking for even more brick-based goodness, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is expected out this fall.