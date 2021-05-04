Pokémon Go Focusing on Marill for Next Limited Research Event

Time To Dive Into The Next Event
  • Steven Green | 
    May 4, 2021
Pokémon Go is running a Luminous Legends X event for the month of May where Fairy-type Pokémon are in abundance. Adding to this even is a focus on Marill for a limited research event.

The Luminous Legends X event is going strong for the month of May, and Niantic is bringing a focus on one of Pokémon’s more popular characters for a limited research event in participation with the already-running, Fairy-type event.

As posted on the Pokémon Go website, Marill will be the focus for an event-exclusive Timed Research goal starting on May 9th from 8AM to 10PM local time. Completion of the event will lead to an encounter with a Marill that has a higher chance of seeing a Shiny Marill.

Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will also lead to additional encounters with Marill, adding to your chances of getting an illustrious shiny variant.

Details on the broader event happening through May 17th can be found here:

  • Xerneas will make its Pokémon GO debut in five-star raids! This Fairy-type Legendary Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region has horns on its head that shine in seven different colours, and legends say it’s known to share everlasting life.
  • Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy will be making their Pokémon GO debuts! Spritzee and Swirlix will be appearing more frequently in the wild alongside other Dragon- and Fairy-type Pokémon, like Dratini, Ralts, Bagon, Cottonee, and more. If you’re extremely lucky, you might find a Goomy in the wild!
  • Rainy Lure Modules are coming to Pokémon GO! This Lure Module will attract certain Pokémon that like rain, such as Water-, Bug-, and Electric-type Pokémon. When you’re near a PokéStop with an active Rainy Lure Module, you can evolve Sliggoo (the Evolution of Goomy) into Goodra. You can also evolve Sliggoo when the in-game weather is rainy.
  • Complete event-exclusive Timed Research to encounter Fairy-type Pokémon, including Spritzee and Swirlix, as well as receive a Rainy Lure Module and other rewards.
  • The following Pokémon will be hatching from 7 km Eggs: Cleffa, Igglybuff, Azurill, Gible, Swirlix, and Spritzee.
  • Psychic-, Dragon- and Fairy-type Pokémon like Galarian Ponyta, Alolan Exeggutor, Xerneas, and more will be appearing in raids!
  • Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Psychic-, Dragon- and Fairy-type Pokémon, including Galarian Ponyta, Gible, Spritzee, and Swirlix.
  • Event-exclusive AR Mapping tasks will lead to encounters with Galarian Ponyta!
  • Dragonite and Salamence will be able to learn certain attacks during this event! Evolve a Dragonair or use a Charged TM on a Dragonite to teach it Draco Meteor, and evolve a Shelgon or use a Charged TM on a Salamence to teach it Outrage.
