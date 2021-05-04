Pokémon Go Focusing on Marill for Next Limited Research Event

Pokémon Go is running a Luminous Legends X event for the month of May where Fairy-type Pokémon are in abundance. Adding to this even is a focus on Marill for a limited research event.

The Luminous Legends X event is going strong for the month of May, and Niantic is bringing a focus on one of Pokémon’s more popular characters for a limited research event in participation with the already-running, Fairy-type event.

As posted on the Pokémon Go website, Marill will be the focus for an event-exclusive Timed Research goal starting on May 9th from 8AM to 10PM local time. Completion of the event will lead to an encounter with a Marill that has a higher chance of seeing a Shiny Marill.

Pokémon Go

Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will also lead to additional encounters with Marill, adding to your chances of getting an illustrious shiny variant.

Details on the broader event happening through May 17th can be found here: