Terrible Warriors – Meet The Makers: Mattias Lilja (Ruins of Symbaroum 5e)

Justin connects with Mattias Lilja, co-creator and writer with Symbaroum to discuss bringing their award winning setting to 5e.

New Rules, Same World

Free League Games has just launched Symbaroum for 5e on kickstarter and have set to translate their work of the dark forest into the more familiar mainstream ruleset.



In our discussion we talk about Mattias’ history with playing Dungeons & Dragons to forming a publishing company to make games of his own. We later go over the intricate challenges of converting such a fully formed and robust game into the 5e ruleset, and what changes needed to be done to the game while preserving the core intentions. We also use this conversation to open up about the importance of having a discussion with your players about the settings you play in and the intentions you have with your games.

Check Out Symabroum 5e

The Kickstarter is almost over but you can check out The Ruins of Symbaroum by visiting their kickstarter page at kickstarter.com/projects/1192053011/ruins-of-symbaroum-for-5e

Check out Symbaroum at symbaroum.com and visit Free League Games to find more about all the products they offer at freeleaguepublishing.com

If you want to dive deeper into the Symbaroum community, Mattias invites you to visit their reddit page at r/Symbaroum and on facebook at facebook.com/FreeLeaguePublishing or facebook.com/groups/symbaroum.english

You should also listen to our previous conversation with the other Mattias who co-created Symbaroum here: https://www.terriblewarriors.com/episodes/symbaroum

And we checked out Symbaroum in a previous episode of Session Zero which you can listen to here: https://www.terriblewarriors.com/episode/session-zero-symbaroum

