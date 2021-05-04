Watch Dogs Legion adds Mind Controlling Hero in Update

Watch Dogs Legion‘s first major content update has just launched and will introduce exclusive content for season pass holders and free content in both single-player and multiplayer modes.

The first piece of season pass content Ubisoft is introducing to players is a new playable hero, Mina Sidhu. The new addition to Watch Dogs Legion was once a test subject that gave her mind control powers that will allow her to take full control of enemy characters. With her mind control device, OMNI Optik she can also take down nearby enemies with her mental blast ability. Other season pass content includes a new DedSec story mission, Swipe Right. In it, DedSec discovers that someone in the City of London is scheming with an Egyptian minister to sell off the country’s antiquities, with the money going to fund violent insurgents.

Now if non-season pass holders have a fear of missing out with the new content, don’t worry as they are getting some free content in this update. First up in Single Player mode two new operatives, the DJ and first responder, are being added to the game. In addition, players will be able to customize an operative’s hairstyle plus have access to five new operative abilities which include pickpocket, second wind, wanted, hoarder and stuntman. As far as multiplayer, 3 co-op missions, 5 new solo assignments and 2 co-op gadgets have been added to the online mode.

That’s what’s coming to Watch Dogs Legion right now, but Ubisoft did give an update of when to expect other upcoming content. At the end of May, all Watch Dogs Legion players can expect to have access to two new PvP modes, Extraction and Invasion. Also coming is a new tactical operation, Project Omni, a challenging mission that requires players to be strategic in a team of four as they sneak their way into a secret project and uncover the truth behind why Optik devices are negatively affecting Londoners’ brains.

In Late June, season pass holders will finally get to play through the anticipated Bloodline story DLC that puts into the shoes of Aiden Pierce for the first time since the original Watch Dogs game. As well, Wrench from Watch Dogs 2 is also coming around the same time frame and will be playable in single-player/multiplayer content. Finally, in August, Darcy, an Assassin Brotherhood member from Assassin’s Creed will be added as a new playable hero with new missions to follow.

Watch Dogs Legion‘s Update 1 is currently available for all players on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, Amazon Luna and Ubisoft+.