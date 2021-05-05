Call of Duty Is Coming To Canada

Sledgehammer Games, the developers behind multiple Call of Duty franchise entries has been announced as the official lead for Call of Duty 2021, and they’ll be opening up a brand new branch of their studio in Toronto to work on it.

As Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War continues to be one of the best selling games of the year, like always Activision is keen on keeping that momentum going. So now that we’ve had our trip back to the Cold War, many Call of Duty fans are looking forward to what the series will do next.

Thankfully we now have some information that could potentially shed a great deal of light on what we’ll see next from Call of Duty. Sledgehammer Games has been announced as the lead developer for the next installment in the series set to release later this year and has been given the temporary title of Call of Duty 2021. Sledgehammer made the announcement via their official Twitter account, which you can see here:

We’re so excited to be leading the charge on @CallofDuty this year and can’t wait to share more. https://t.co/pMuaFybT1r — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) May 4, 2021

We don’t currently know very much about what Call of Duty 2021 will entail, but knowing that Sledgehammer is leading the charge does bring up some potential ideas. Sledgehammer’s last entry into the Call of Duty franchise they lead was Call of Duty: WWII, so we could once again see Call of Duty return to a historical time period based game. What that time period could be is still very much up in the air, but with it being slated for later this year and E3 just around the corner, it’s unlikely we’ll have to wait very long before we know more.

Today we’re also thrilled to announce we're expanding with a new team in Toronto, Canada to partner with our teams in Foster City, CA and Melbourne, VIC! pic.twitter.com/HDmRdDA3ul — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) May 4, 2021

That wasn’t the only big news out of Sledgehammer though, as they also announced a new branch of their studio that will be opening in Toronto, Canada. This new fledgling will work alongside the current Melbourne, AU and Foster City, CA offices. The arrival of Call of Duty on the development scene in Toronto is big news for Canadian game development, and the influx of talent could potentially lead to the rise of new Canadian studios, which is always exciting to see.