Oddventure JRPG Coming to Nintendo Switch and PC

Game developer Infamous Rabbit is releasing Oddventure to Nintendo Switch and PC in Q3 2022.

The JRPG is being published by Pineapple Works and with them, will be launching a Kickstarter campaign to support the games’ development on May 6, 2021. Inspired by games like Earthbound and Undertale, Oddventure is a turn based game set in a cursed, lore-rich fairytale world.

“Oddventure is a JRPG where you play as Charlie — a nihilistic and rebellious teenage girl with anger issues and social awkwardness. Your search for troublesome younger brother Bonzo is also looking for a way back home. The setting for Charlie’s misadventures is the Kingdom of Luxia, a land taken straight out of original Grimm Brothers’ fairy tales with a

dark, Nietzschean twist”.

The game will force players to make meaningful choices that can affect your gameplay in the most unpredictable ways, “The friendly JRPG where nobody has to die… but can. In a horrible way.” Oddventure will feature countless hidden secrets and references to pop culture and fairytales nestled in between bittersweet comedy and dark humour. Players will be able to battle enemies using their characters mood, with each battle able to end in unpredictable ways. In true JRPG form, every character or creature can be talked to with something to say, and the environment is just waiting to be explored with interactive objects at every turn.

Oddventure

Oddventure’s Steam page warns about mature content, citing “Mild, fantasy violence. Allusions about drugs and alcohol”, so keep that in mind when launching the demo. Players have been able to access the demo since February 2, 2021. The single player adventure features full controller support, remote play on TV, Steam achievements and Steam Cloud.

The game currently has no official release date, but hopefully once the JRPG’s Kickstarter campaign launches more information will be released. Check back for more information about this adventure JRPG as it is released.

UPDATE MAY 6, 2021:

Oddventure’s 30 day Kickstarter campaign has begun! The game will be published by Pineapple Works for both PC and Nintendo Switch sometime in Q3, 2022.