Starcraft Inducted Into the World Video Game Hall of Fame

The Strong’s World Video Game Hall of Fame has announced that StarCraft will be one of four titles inducted into its 2021 class.

The other titles in the 2021 class include Animal Crossing, Microsoft Flight Simulator and Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? The Strong’s World Video Game Hall of Fame was established in 2015 and recognizes an individual video game – be it arcade, console, computer, handheld or mobile – that has been enjoyed, is popular and has influenced the video game industry, pop culture or society in general for a long period of time. All titles inducted that meet that criteria are inducted into a hall of fame display near the eGameRevolution exhibit in the Strong’s Museum of Play in Rochester New York.

StarCraft‘s inclusion into this year’s World Video Game Hall of Fame class is not overly surprising as it is regarded as the best real-time strategy game of all time. StarCraft’s campaign takes place in the 25th century and centres around Terrans, humans who were exiled from Earth. While exploring the Milky Way galaxy as they search for planets to colonize, they come in contact with two different alien creatures, the Zergs and the Protoss. While players enjoyed the game’s campaign, the game is more fondly remembered for its multiplayer mode.

The game kicked off the concept of eSports and is still played full-time professionally by players even to this day. The game is most notably more popular in South Korea where 50 percent of its copies were sold which led to the launch of the Korea eSports Association in 2000 to officially sanction and organize tournaments that were seen on national television. The game’s popularity led to expansions, a sequel, merchandise and a full remaster of the game in 2017.

“When we released StarCraft in 1998, none of us could have predicted the overwhelming response from gamers around the world,” co-founder and senior vice president of product development at Blizzard Entertainment, Allen Adham. “For more than two decades now players have competed head-to-head, multiplayer or solo in the single-player campaign. It became so popular it helped usher in the modern era of Esports.”