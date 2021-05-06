Stranger Things Returns For Season 4 (UPDATED: May 6, 2021)

Netflix has renewed the hit series Stranger Things for a fourth season and signed the series creators to a multi-year film and series deal.

Stranger Things creators and showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer, also known as the Duffer Brothers, have officially signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix to create films and television series. It should come as no surprise, then, that the show has been renewed for a fourth season at the streaming service.

“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix. “We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”

While the teaser for season four promises exploring more of the world, the Duffer brothers, who serve as the show’s creators and executive producers, say they won’t totally ditch Hawkins just yet. “We can’t wait to tell many more stories together — beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!” they said in a press release. Previously, the Duffers had mentioned that a season four of Stranger Things would likely be the last.

Stranger Things, an homage to 1980s genre films, first premiered on Netflix in the summer of 2016 and has since attracted a bevy of award nominations, including 30 Emmy nominations and six wins. The Duffers, who are writers, directors and showrunners on the series, previously worked on the Fox series Wayward Pines and wrote and directed the post-apocalyptic horror film Hidden for Warner Bros.

We don’t know anything else right now, but Stranger Things season 4 and more from the Duffers are on their way to Netflix. Let’s hope they can keep things fresh as the franchise moves on.

UPDATE MAY 6, 2021: Stranger Things has released its season 4 teaser trailer. Get ready!