A Deeper Look Into Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Insomniac gave us a closer look at Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ahead of its release on June 11, 2021.

Last week, Insomniac Games gave CGM a sneak peak into what players can expect in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart with some new gameplay footage, and now we’re gonna give you all the details you need to know about everyone’s favourite lombax and his little robot friend’s next adventure.

First off, Insomniac recently gave a name to the mysterious female lombax we saw for the first time when the first full trailer for the game was revealed. Rivet is clearly going to be pivotal to the story of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and players can expect to spend a lot of time getting to know her throughout the campaign. She’s also confirmed to be the alternate dimensional version of Ratchet, a fact that Insomniac slightly hinted to even with her given name.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Image provided by Insomniac Games

Speaking of the story, we also learned more as to why the Dimensionator is back in play, since it was destroyed at the end of Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus. We can now confirm what was teased at the end of Into the Nexus, that Clank took the Dimensionator to rebuild it, so that Ratchet join the other lombax’s.

Insomniac also showed off more of the game’s combat systems and traversal systems, both of which have been heavily expanded, bringing new elements to the core gameplay of Ratchet & Clank. Series mainstays such as the hoverboots make a return, and new gadgets like the Phantom Dash will have the dynamic duo phasing in and out of reality to dash through enemy projectiles and avoid all manner of harm. Mobility and gunplay are now more important than ever in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is clearly going to be the biggest adventure for the squishy and his metal friend. With a character focused story that further expands the universe of the game, intense, action packed combat and the most expansive arsenal in the series to date there’s certainly a lot to be excited about. For more on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, check out what the developers themselves had to say about the game, and what they’re excited for players to experience. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart blasts onto PlayStation 5 on June 11, 2021.