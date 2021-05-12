Upgraded Amazon Echo Show 5 and 8 Announced

The newest Amazon Echo Show device has been announced with the newest edition of the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 which include upgraded features and enhancements.

The newest model of Amazon’s fastest-growing family of Echo devices will feature a more powerful camera for a better video calling experience through the device. In addition to that Amazon is enhancing Alexa by showing you more like seeing music recommendation from Amazon, video streaming Prime Video or Netflix and accessing the the built-in camera securely to monitor your home remotely.

“Customers love using Amazon Echo Show to easily stay in touch and in the past year have made nearly three times the number of video calls globally than the year prior,” said Celine Lee, Canada Country Manager, Amazon Alexa. “With these new Echo Show devices, we focused on communications—bringing a powerful camera and digital pan and zoom capabilities to the new Echo Show 8, upgrading the Echo Show 5 camera, and adding new AR effects to make video calls more fun and engaging.”

Echo Show 8

The upgraded Echo Show 8 now features a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with a built-in camera shutter that automatically pans and zooms to keeps everyone in the frame while you’re on video calls. The Amazon Echo Show device comes with an 8-inch HD screen with an adaptive colour display, a new octa-core processor and dual stereo speakers for clear balanced sound for both video calling and an immersive entertainment experience. The Echo Show 8 will be available in two colours, Charcoal and Glacier White.

Echo Show 5

The upgraded Echo Show 5 however is a more compact design with an improved camera over the previous version of the Echo Show 5. The device will be available in three decor blending colours including Charcoal, Glacier White, and Deep Sea Blue. The Echo 5’s upgraded HD camera comes with double the pixels and a built-in camera shutter for a quick video call. You can also look through the device’s camera securely through the Alexa App on iOS or Google Play.



Pre-orders for the upgraded Amazon Echo Show devices go live today with shipping starting next month, the Echo Show 5 will be priced at $99.99 while the Echo Show 8 will be priced at $169.99.