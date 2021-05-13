Jbl Announces Grant To Support Women In Gaming

Sound company JBL has announced its extended commitment to be the official sound partner of lifestyle brand and gaming organization 100 Thieves as well as their JBL Quantum Changemakers Challenge alongside 1000 Dreams Fund.

JBL not only plans to outfit every 100 Thieves team and content creator with their JBL Quantum Gaming Headsets, but they have also signed on the LA Thieves, 100 Thieves’ Call of Duty Team. The team announced the new partnership by sporting the Quantum headsets during the “Whisper Challenge” during the 100 Thieves Conent House Show. JBL is going all in with the Thieves, gearing them up with JBL portable speakers and lifestyle headphones for the CashApp Compound and Contend House Show.

JBL works in relationship with some of the top U.S. streamers like Ali Hassan (SypherPK) and Tyler Polchow (TeeP). TeeP is one of the largest Call of Duty streamers on Twitch and SypherPK is known for his Fortnite educational content on Twitch and Youtube. The company is excited to bring back SypherPK after his participation in 2020s JBL Quantum Cup. He uses and features JBL products across his both his gaming and lifestyle content.

The JBL Quantum Grant has also been announced in partnership with 1000 Dreams Fund. Together they hope to jumpstart the careers of women in gaming and eSports by providing 30 $1500 microgrants and giving them opportunities to engage with high-profile women in the industry.







TeeP, SypherPK, BrookeAB and Kyedae

“At JBL, we believe that every player matters,” said Ralph Santana, Chief Marketing Officer at HARMAN. “Following the launch of our award-winning JBL Quantum gaming headsets last year, and seeing record growth in the gaming industry throughout 2020, we are proud to partner with 1,000 Dreams Fund to create the JBL Quantum Grant to help improve gender representation and create a more inclusive environment for women in gaming.”

Virtual mentorships will be offered by content creators Brooke Bond (BrookeAB) and Kyedae Shymko (Kyedae) where the top female gamers will share their expertise in content creation, community and making it in the industry.

“Through our partnership with JBL, we are committed to helping a diverse group of young women get closer to achieving their careers, including first generation college students and young women of color,” said Christie Garton, founder of 1,000 Dreams Fund. “Since its inception, 1,000 Dreams Fund has provided over $400,000 in funding for young women, and we are excited to team up with JBL to take steps toward equitable representation for women in gaming.”

JBL is one of the worlds top sound companies. With audio devices that make the most of every moment, JBL along with 100 Thieves, LA Thieves and 1000 Dreams Fund will create a series of partnerships we are sure to hear more about.