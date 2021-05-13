Roku Originals Coming Later This Month

The Roku Channel will premiere 30 new original series all coming exclusively to the channel as Roku Originals, on Streaming Day, May 20, 2021.

New and original content from streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have been the source of some of the most popular shows and films in the industry with shows like The Boys, Stranger Things, Umbrella Academy just as some quick examples. Now Roku will be producing their own original content for fans to enjoy and it looks jam-packed with a star studded lineup.

On top of 30 new shows for people to sink their teeth in, Roku has partnered with Kevin Hart and his multi-platform comedy brand Laugh Out Loud to bring a new channel called LOL! Network, all focused on the boldest voices in comedy. You can check out this teaser of what’s to come for The Roku Channel on May 20.

“LOL’s partnership with Roku is the culmination of a lot of hard work by two great teams, and I’m excited that both Die Hart and LOL! Network will be available on The Roku Channel” said Kevin Hart when discussing the announcement. “Our mission is to keep the world laughing, whether that’s through the action and laughs in Die Hart or the best comedy on LOL! Network, this partnership allows us to further that mission by bringing laughs to millions of viewers on Roku.”

The 30 original new shows are all varied from award winning scripted entertainment, to documentaries, to new breakout series. “Will the record reflect that my Mom/head bailiff in charge, Pepper, and I are beyond excited to bring Chrissy’s Court to the biggest screen in the home” said Chrissy Teigen, talking about the announcement of her new show Chrissy’s Court coming exclusively to Roku.

There is of course plenty more to come, and you can look at the full list of shows premiering on May 20 here:

#FreeRayshawn

About Face

Bad Ideas with Adam Devine

Barkitechture

Big Rad Wolf

Blackballed

Centerpiece

Chrissy’s Court

Cup of Joe

Die Hart

Dishmantled

Dummy

Fight Like A Girl

Flipped

The Fugitive

Gayme Show

Iron Sharpens Iron

Last Looks

Let’s Roll With Tony Greenhand

Most Dangerous Game

Murder House Flip

Murder Unboxed

Nightgowns

Prodigy

Punk’d

Reno 911!

Royalties

Shape of Pasta

Thanks A Million

You Ain’t Got These

More original shows are of course on the way set to debut later this year that “will continue to be even more creative and expansive” as the channel grows.