Striking New Dualsense Colours Revealed

Two new colour options for the Dualsense controller have been revealed on the official PlayStation Blog, and they’re set to hit store shelves starting next month.

A day many PlayStation fans have been waiting for, though was almost certainly going to come has arrived. We’re now seeing the first colour options for the PS5’s Dualsense controller, Midnight Black and Cosmic Red. The original white black and blue colour scheme of the PS5 and Dualsense controller created somewhat of a divide in fans who loved the futuristic look, but were saddened to see the classic sleek black PlayStation has been known for leave.

The Midnight Black controller changes that, while the Cosmic Red begins to bring the vibrancy and expansive controller design range we will potentially see out of the Dualsense, if the PS4’s wide array of colourful options are any indication of what’s to come. You can watch the trailer that PlayStation released showcasing the two new colours here:

PlayStation accessories and even consoles have a great history of coming in popular colours and designs, so its no surprise that PS5 is continuing that legacy. It is worth noting that there is no indication the console will receive a new special edition, though that could also just be a matter of time. It’s also likely we’ll see the first design change for a PS5 console with a special edition design for a major first party release in the future.

“Our goal is to always find designs that will surprise and entice our fans, and these new colors are the result of an extensive selection process” said Leo Cardoso, a member of the design team at PlayStation. “We wanted the new controller colors to complement each other, as well as the original DualSense wireless controller and PS5 console, so we designed the colors around the theme of ‘galaxy’ as it felt like a natural progression from the original PS5 and accessories designs.”

The controllers will start to be available at participating retailers next month, though the exact date will differ depending on the retailer and location. Best to check with your local stores soon to know when you can get your hands these new designs.