Terrible Warriors – Meet the Makers: Matthew Orr & Brandon Aten (Never Going Home)

Justin reconnects with Matthew Orr from Wet Ink Games as well as his business partner, and brother-in-law, Brandon Aten to learn more about Never Going Home, the amazing year they’ve had since GenCon2019, and the release of their new Campaign Dossiers.

The Best Problem

When Brandon and Matthew released Never Going Home it was written with the expectation that people would be playing their game as one-shot adventures but since it’s release they’ve been hearing a lot of feedback from gaming group that wanted more out of their game and wanted official documents to help guide them through an ongoing long-form campaign through their occult filled world of WW1 horror.

So that’s exactly what they’ve set out to do with three campaign dossiers )Bones in the Dust, Tears in the Sean, and Blood in the Snow). Brandon and Matthew share with us the stories they’ve heard from other gaming group, lessons they’ve learned along the way, and promises of more to come!

Check Out Never Going Home

For everything Never Going Home and other games by Wet Ink Games visit wetinkgames.com

You can also find their entire collection by visiting DriveThruRPG at: https://www.drivethrurpg.com/browse/pub/9148/Wet-Ink-Games



Or at Indie Press Revolution at: https://www.indiepressrevolution.com/xcart/Never-Going-Home-Print-PDF.html

Get connected with Wet Ink Games on Facebook at: facebook.com/WetInkGames

And Matthew and Brandon invite you to join their discord channel by using this invitation: https://discord.gg/k3khpvb43Z

Into the Wyrd and Wild: Second Edition is currently on Kickstarter and you can find out more by visiting: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jiangshi/into-the-wyrd-and-wild-revised-and-reprinted

Music is licensed through Epidemic Sound



Follow us on Twitter at @dicewarriors and you can support the show by becoming a patron at patreon.com/terriblewarriors