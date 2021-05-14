Pixels & Ink: Episode 350

In this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: It’s a solo-cast as Jordan talks about the ridiculous situation that unfolded in Wisconsin involving a group assault, and a pulled firearm over some Pokémon cards—which subsequently caused Target to suspend the sale of most trading cards in store.

Jordan wonders about the nature of fandoms, and the rapid toxicity of certain groups, while reminiscing on encounters of his youth where certain collectables were involved.

Afterwards, Jordan talks about the E3 2021 digital portal and app; and what a successful launch could mean for the future of E3—whether a purely digital format could be the new norm, how it could be beneficial to the press, or if perhaps we might see a reinvented conference that is open to the public but still accessible to journalists.

To close off the news, Jordan talks about the reveal trailer for Venom: Let there be Carnage and how much of a delightful trash-fire the film will most likely be. Jordan has some issues with the portrayal of the symbiote, and isn’t particularly fond of Vemon in general.

In a bit of game discussion, Jordan got a hands-on with the open-beta for Amazon Games’ upcoming MMO: New World. He talks a little about his experience with it, and and some of the more interesting features of the game. Following that, Jordan talks about the final season of Netflix’s Castlevania—mistakenly saying it only has seven episodes since Netflix didn’t load properly—and talking his initial impressions, hopes for the series and the future of the show.

About the Castors: