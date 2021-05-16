Inmost Gets Physical Release At Super Rare Games

Super Rare Games has announced their next physical Nintendo Switch game will be INMOST, an indie puzzle-adventure title featuring dark pixel art and an atmospheric world.

Partnering with Chucklefish and Hidden Layer Games, Super Rare Games is bringing INMOST to physical cartridge next week. The emotional, narrative-driven puzzle-platformer will be limited to 3,000 copies (2,000 Steelbooks) available worldwide—priced at just over $35 USD—exclusively sold at Super Rare’s website.

Each purchase includes a fully-assembled Nintendo Switch game with cartridge, interior art, a full-colour manual, an exclusive sticker, and a three-card trading card pack.

Inmost at Super Rare Games

INMOST, developed by Lithuania-based indie studio Hidden Layer Games and published by Chucklefish, is an emotional and deeply atmospheric narrative-driven puzzle platformer. Uncover the story of an adventurous young girl, a Stoic knight, and a man in search of answers.

For those unfamiliar with INMOST, here is a list of features you can expect from the game:

• Venture through a hauntingly atmospheric pixel art world – Explore a crumbling, nightmarish landscape, slice through enemies, and spring deadly traps in order to escape the evil that awaits…

• Follow 3 characters, each with their own unique gameplay styles. A knight adventures into the depths of a deteriorating castle. A child uncovers the past of an eerie house. A wanderer searches for answers.

• Lure enemies into lethal traps, solve environmental puzzles, and utilise your scythe, hookshot, and pickaxe to avoid a gruesome end!

• Discover a 3-5 hour emotional story, intended to be played in a single sitting on a dark, stormy night.

• Explore every nook and cranny to find secret passages and collectables.

• Playable in 14 languages.

• Each pixel is placed with love!

Super Rare Games is based out of the UK, so keep shipping prices in mind, but they regularly release great titles into physical form that otherwise wouldn’t see such a release.