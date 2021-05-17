Roblox and Gucci Team Up For Anniversary

For the next two weeks, Roblox is offering a Gucci-inspired garden experience for players to check out and explore to commemorate Gucci’s 100th anniversary.

Starting today, you can join fellow players on Roblox and enter the Gucci Garden, an experience utilizing recent advances in the game engine that brings users a dynamic set of environments that can be traversed as mannequins, which change visually as users complete sections of the course.

This partnership comes at Gucci’s 100th anniversary where the fashion juggernaut plans to continue their digital-first approach to bring a new way to interact with the ideas and beliefs of the company in video-game form.

Gucci x Roblox

“The Gucci Garden experience is a phenomenal showcase of Roblox’s latest developer tools and lighting technology. The Roblox engine powers a visually spectacular series of high-fidelity environments with dynamic, personalized textures and patterns for each visitor’s mannequin. Additionally, the newly released developer avatar editor gives visitors the freedom to purchase and wear exclusive Gucci virtual items directly in the experience.”

The Garden will also host a store where visitors can purchase exclusive, limited-edition avatar items. These items are inspired by exhibits in Florence, Italy, that will be memorialised across Roblox’s network.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Gucci CMO Robert Triefus discussed their digital approach. “There’s so much talk today about the metaverse, in the last 6 years, [Creative Director Alessandro Michele] has created a Gucci Metaverse but it’s not necessarily a digital manifestation, it’s a narrative.”

Additionally, he mentioned the surprise they’ve seen with the explosion of NFTs and that Gucci has also been studying blockchain technology in order to keep their in-person, fashion-first company at the forefront of the digital spaces as well.

“We don’t partner with very many brands,” said Roblox executive Christina Wootton. “One thing that was very special when we started speaking with Gucci is that they took the time to understand our platform and what works well for designers and creators in our community.”