Animal Crossing Celebrates International Museum Day!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons begins celebrating its annual International Museum day today, May 18th! Scour the Museum gathering stamps from each gallery and make sure to read along as each stamp is filled with knowledge.

For the next two weeks players will be able to take part in the popular event, joining Blathers in the yearly Stamp Rally. Villagers will get the chance to hunt through the museum for stamp stations in every section of the Museum. Each section holds three stations, so players will be able to fully explore the Museum and appreciate all they hard work they’ve put into their collection.

Most annual events in Animal Crossing become a tad repetitive for veteran players, but with the addition of the Art Museum this year, players who have participated in the past have new stamp stations to find! The three new stations bring the total to twelve this year, so get searching!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – International Museum Day

Once you find all the stations in one gallery you must return to Blathers to receive your reward. There is one plaque for each section of the museum, for a total of four. Each day you can head back to the Museum and start the search again and each station will move daily to keep things new and exciting.

This year Animal Crossing has bumped up the sell price of each plaque from 300 bells to 2500 bells, so players can earn up to 10 thousand bells per day, making the Stamp Rally rather lucrative for players who aren’t already swimming in bells.

Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s International Museum Day runs from May 18 to May 31, so you have two weeks worth of scavenging to do! The event is followed my the very popular Wedding Season that runs from June 1 to June 30 where players will design Reese and Cyrus’ wedding ceremony and reception for their anniversary photos. Save up those International Museum Day bells because wedding items will be available in Nook Shopping and the Able Sisters soon!